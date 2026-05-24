Formula 1 news, athletics news

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that he will be driving for Ferrari for at least the next five years, which would see him racing into the 2030s.

The news comes as the 45-year-old driver has started the 2026 season in better form, scoring his first podium with the team in China and closing the gap with teammate Charles Leclerc. Hamilton made the surprise switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season, but his first year with the team was marred by controversy and led to speculation that he may be retiring soon.

However, Hammond has dismissed these rumors and revealed that he is still in contract with Ferrari until at least 2027. In an interview, he stated that he is still focused and motivated, and that he plans to be racing for the next five years. This news is likely to be met with excitement from Ferrari fans, who will be eager to see Hamilton continue to compete at the highest level of motorsports





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