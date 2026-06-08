Leviste Offers to Testify in Senate Flood Control Probe, Cites Mother's Refusal to Share Contact

Batangas First District Rep. Leandro Leviste has written to Senator Erwin Tulfo, chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, offering information on anomalous flood control projects. Leviste revealed he asked his mother, Senator Loren Legarda, for Tulfo's contact details but she refused.

Batangas First District Representative Leandro Leviste has formally reached out to Senator Erwin Tulfo , the chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, offering to provide information and assistance in the ongoing legislative inquiry into anomalous flood control projects.

In a letter dated June 5, 2026, transmitted to Tulfo's office on Monday, Leviste expressed his willingness to present relevant information before the committee. The letter stated, I would like to present information relevant to this at your earliest convenience. I would appreciate being informed by your office if this may be possible. Leviste further emphasized his availability to assist in any investigation concerning flood control projects and other initiatives under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

This development comes amid heightened scrutiny of the DPWH's flood control programs, which have been plagued by allegations of corruption and mismanagement. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Senator Tulfo, has been tasked with investigating these issues, and Leviste's offer to testify could provide critical insights into the alleged irregularities.

The letter also revealed a personal dimension to the communication, as Leviste disclosed that he had initially sought the contact details of Senator Tulfo through his mother, Senator Loren Legarda. However, Legarda, who is part of the bloc led by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, reportedly declined to share the information.

In the letter, Leviste wrote, In full disclosure, I have been asking my mother to share with me your contact details, but she has not, so I am sending this to your email address from the official Senate website. This candid admission underscores the delicate political dynamics within the Senate, where family ties and factional loyalties may influence interactions. Despite this obstacle, Leviste persisted in reaching out to Tulfo directly, underscoring his determination to contribute to the inquiry.

The letter has been forwarded to the appropriate offices for consideration, and it remains to be seen how the committee will respond to Leviste's request to present his information. The offer from Leviste adds a new layer to the probe, which has already drawn significant attention due to its implications for public spending and accountability. The flood control projects under review are part of a larger infrastructure program that has faced delays, cost overruns, and quality concerns.

Lawmakers have questioned the awarding of contracts and the effectiveness of completed projects, particularly in flood-prone areas like Batangas and other regions. Leviste, as a representative from a province frequently affected by flooding, is likely to have firsthand knowledge of the challenges and potential failures in the implementation of these projects. His testimony could help the committee identify systemic issues and recommend reforms.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is expected to schedule further hearings in the coming weeks, and Leviste's participation could be a pivotal moment in the investigation. Observers will be watching closely to see how this offer of cooperation shapes the course of the inquiry and whether it leads to further revelations about the management of public funds for flood control.

In parallel, the committee is also dealing with a separate request from the lawyer of 18 former marines, who has called for Senator Tulfo's inhibition as panel chair in another probe. This adds to the complexity of the Senate's investigative workload, but the flood control inquiry remains a priority. Leviste's proactive approach stands in contrast to the reluctance often seen from public officials when summoned to testify, and it may set a precedent for greater transparency in legislative investigations.

The DPWH, meanwhile, has maintained that it is cooperating with the inquiry and has implemented measures to address any identified issues. However, critics argue that more needs to be done to ensure that flood control projects are effective and free from corruption. As the investigation unfolds, the testimony of key figures like Leviste could prove crucial in restoring public trust in the government's ability to manage infrastructure projects responsibly.

The nation awaits the next steps in this developing story, with hopes that the truth will emerge and lead to meaningful accountability





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Flood Control Senate Inquiry Leandro Leviste Erwin Tulfo DPWH

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