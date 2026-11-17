The Letran Knights eliminated the Mapua Cardinals with an 86-75 victory in the NCAA Season 102 quarterfinals at the Filoil Centre to advance to the semifinals.

The Letran Knights secured their spot in the NCAA Season 102 men's basketball semifinals with a decisive 86-75 victory over the Mapua Cardinals. This quarterfinal clash took place on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Filoil Centre in San Juan. The Knights controlled the pace from the opening tip-off, ensuring a wire-to-wire win that advanced them to the next stage of the tournament.

Match Timeline and Scoring Dynamics

The first period of the game was a tightly contested defensive battle. Mapua University held a narrow 23-22 lead after the opening quarter. However, the Cardinals could not maintain this momentum as the second quarter progressed. Letran tightened their defense, holding Mapua to just 14 points during this period. This defensive stop allowed the Knights to build a significant 50-36 advantage by halftime, effectively shifting the balance of power in the series.

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Second Half Dominance and Key Plays

The Knights maintained their aggressive approach in the second half, further extending their lead to 73-60. The Cardinals attempted a comeback, mounting an 11-2 run that reduced the deficit to 75-71 with approximately five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The rally threatened to upset the game flow, but Letran responded with immediate scoring to halt the surge.

Star Performers and Statistical Leaders

Denzil Sison-Walker and Aaron Buensalida scored back-to-back baskets to stabilize the Knights' lead. Justin Cargo then hit a crucial three-pointer to push the score to 82-73 with three minutes left. Cargo led all scorers for Letran with 19 points, adding three rebounds, two assists, and two steals to his stat line. Chad Gammad also contributed significantly with 13 points, three assists, and one block.

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Mapua Cardinals Final Effort

For the Mapua Cardinals, Ivan Lazarte was the offensive anchor, pacing the team with 27 points. Yam Concepcion added 10 points in what was his final NCAA game. Cyrus Cuenco, a graduating player, also contributed 10 points for the Cardinals. Despite these efforts, the Cardinals could not overcome the deficit as Letran sealed the victory with baskets from Jonathan Manalili and Jimboy Estrada.

Path to the Semifinals

This win eliminates Mapua University from the NCAA Season 102 tournament. The Letran Knights now advance to the semifinals with momentum from their wire-to-wire performance. The victory highlights the team's resilience and depth, particularly in executing key plays under pressure during the closing minutes of the quarterfinal matchup.