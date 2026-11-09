vivo V80 with ZEISS Cameras and 90W FlashCharge Launches with Pre-Order Perks Until November 13

The vivo V80 combines ZEISS co-engineered cameras, AI-powered imaging, the OriginOS 7 interface, and 90W FlashCharge in a device designed for photography and everyday use. Pre-orders run until November 13 with exclusive discounts and freebies.

The vivo V80 is now available, bringing professional-grade photography and fast charging to everyday users. Pre-orders run until November 13 and include a P2,000 discount, a P500 Home Credit voucher, free vivo Buds Air3, and other exclusive perks.

The phone can be purchased in vivo physical stores nationwide. The V80 is co-engineered with ZEISS, a leading German optics enterprise. It features a 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera, a 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto lens, a ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle lens, and a 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera. This camera system allows users to capture professional-quality images without carrying bulky equipment.

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ZEISS Telephoto Zoom Performance

The ZEISS 85mm and 100mm Center Stage Portraits are ideal for stage performances, music festivals, fan meetings, concerts, and travel selfies. The author tested the phone and found the stabilization and Super Telephoto capabilities particularly impressive, noting that the telephoto camera is one of its strongest features. Zoom performance was tested at 1x, 3x, and 10x from the same spot.

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At 1x, the entire street was captured; at 3x, buildings appeared closer without losing detail; and even at 10x, architectural details remained clear. The 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera takes ultra-high resolution shots across the 1x to 10x range, avoiding the blurriness usually seen when zooming in. AI-powered photography features include various lighting effects that mimic professional studio or concert lighting, such as top, side, and backlighting. Natural options include sunlight, subtle glow, and dreamy lighting.

AI Creation And Sticker Features

The AI Creation feature can transform a single photo into different scenes and visual effects, including fantasy scenes, different weather or landscapes, and even an underwater effect, all without a separate editing app. The Creative Sticker Collage feature lets users cut out subjects from Live Photos and save them as stickers, then add them to other photos for fun collages. This makes it easy to join social media trends without needing another editing app.

The author also tested this feature using shots of vivo brand ambassador Anne Curtis from the launch. The vivo V80 runs on OriginOS 7, which offers customizable themes: Wiggle, Pet Pals, Glint, and StickIt. Pet Pals provides an adorable virtual pet on the lock screen with settable waking times, like a digital Tamagotchi. Wiggle offers motion-responsive wallpapers, Glint adds playful visual effects, and StickIt stickers can be added to the home screen alongside app icons.

Customizable Themes And Fast Charging

Each theme allows for deeper personalization. The Starwish Purple variant features the industry's first laser holographic lithography with a 3D Stellar Design. Its galaxy-inspired exterior has a subtle shimmer that changes depending on how light hits it, making it perfect for those who love aesthetically pleasing things. Charging speed is a standout feature: the 90W FlashCharge took the battery from 0% to 49% in just 15 minutes during a test.

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This fast charging is especially useful on busy days. The V80 promises to make capturing beautiful moments effortless without compromising on style or everyday functionality. In summary, the vivo V80 is more than just a communication tool-it is a photography asset, entertainment source, and all-in-one device for modern work and daily life. With its ZEISS camera system, AI features, customizable interface, and rapid charging, it aims to help users live in the moment while still capturing memories worth keeping.