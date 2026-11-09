Leslie Ann Arnoco Shares How the San Nicolas de Tolentino Fiesta Shapes Her Faith

Leslie Ann Arnoco, 21, explains how the Tolentino Fiesta in Mati City strengthens her faith through prayer, service, and her roles in the Church.

The San Nicolas de Tolentino Cathedral in Mati City marked its 89th Parochial Fiesta on September 10, drawing devotees to Mass for prayer, thanksgiving, and celebration. For 21-year-old Leslie Ann Arnoco, the Tolentino Fiesta means much more than attending an annual event. The report was published by MindaNews in Mati City on 12 September 2026.

Arnoco serves as a lector in the Bible Apostolate and has taken part in the Social Communication Ministry, known as SOCCOM. In her account, the fiesta is a chance to deepen her faith, to honor the patron saint, and to serve the community through prayer and action.

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How the Tolentino Fiesta Shapes Family Devotion

Arnoco's family observes the Tolentino Fiesta through presence, prayer, and participation rather than an elaborate celebration. She said her family is not well-off enough to host a grand gathering, so they offer what they can give.

Arnoco said some families prepare meals and host gatherings as part of the celebration. Her family instead gives its time, presence, prayers, and involvement in Church activities. She said these simple acts are meaningful parts of their family tradition and their way of expressing gratitude.

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She learned from her family to go to church, pray, and give thanks to God for the gift of life. As she grew older, the tradition became part of how she understood and lived out her own faith. She described the practice as a way of honoring God and expressing gratitude for the blessings she has received.

Serving the Church Through Ministry Roles

Arnoco's service in the Church includes her role as a lector with the Bible Apostolate, where she proclaims and shares the Word of God during Mass. This responsibility gives her a direct way to take part in the liturgy during the fiesta.

Arnoco has also been involved in SOCCOM. She once served as an anchor for a live interview with the Bishop of Mati and other priests, who shared their messages with people watching online during the fiesta. She said the experience made the celebration more meaningful because she was serving the Church through communication as well as participating as a member of the community.

Through these experiences, she has come to see the saint as a figure whose life reflected prayer, service, compassion, and love for others. She said that faith is not meant to be kept to oneself. In her words, believers are called to serve, share God's message, and become an example to others through their actions.

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Why Young People Engage With Traditions

Arnoco believes young people can keep the Tolentino Fiesta traditions alive when they understand why those traditions matter. She acknowledged that some young people value the traditions, while others take part without fully knowing their purpose or focus mainly on the festive and social side.

She said the older generation has an important role in guiding and encouraging the youth rather than simply telling them to follow traditions. In her view, understanding the reason behind a tradition can make young people more willing to embrace and continue it.

Arnoco said she looks forward to remembering the life and deeds of San Nicolas de Tolentino each year and to seeing the community gather in prayer and celebration. She said people set aside their differences when they come together because of their shared faith and devotion, a reminder of what the community holds in common.