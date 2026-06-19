Lego Technic Builds Life-Sized Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut That Hits 111 kph

A stunning life-sized Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut built from 327,000 Lego Technic pieces has set a new speed record for a Lego car, reaching 111 kph. The project, completed in just seven and a half months, features a metal chassis, real wheels and brakes, and an electric motor. It also showcases Koenigsegg's Ghost Mode with opening body panels and is packed with hidden Easter eggs from other Lego sets.

Lego Technic has unveiled a life-sized, fully functional Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, constructed almost entirely from Lego bricks. The ambitious project aimed to create the fastest full-size Lego Technic car yet, targeting a speed of 100 kph.

Built over seven and a half months with approximately 327,000 pieces, it features a bespoke metal chassis, an FIA-spec roll cage, genuine Koenigsegg carbon wheels with Pirelli tires, and motorsport-grade disc brakes. Unlike previous builds, it incorporates Koenigsegg's Ghost Mode, allowing multiple body panels to open. Power comes from a small electric motor driving the rear wheels, as the car's real 1,603 hp twin-turbo V8 was deemed excessive.

The build team included clever Easter eggs, using parts from Star Wars sets, train windows, and police vehicle lights. Tested on a track, the 1,800 kg plastic hypercar achieved a top speed of 111 kph, surpassing the previous record of 64 kph set by a Lego McLaren P1. The car was unveiled alongside a smaller-scale Jesko Absolut kit available for purchase. The project highlights Lego's engineering prowess and creativity in pushing the limits of Technic builds





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Lego Technic Koenigsegg Jesko Life-Sized Model Electric Motor Ghost Mode Speed Record 111 Kph Easter Eggs Carbon Wheels

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