Legarda Reacts to Alleged Cheating in 2004 and 2022 Elections

The article discusses the political career of Imelda Marcos' daughter, Imelda Marcos-Legarda, and her reaction to allegations of cheating in the 1998, 2007, 2013, and 2022 elections. It also mentions the role of Pangilinan in blocking efforts to uncover alleged cheating in the 2022 elections.

This is AI-generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. Of course, we all know that Legarda being composed and Pangilinan being respectful in an already heated session failed to prevent the members of the minority from walking out later that afternoon.

But that’s another story. The former news anchor, who finished first in the 1998 and 2007 polls, and second in the 2013 and 2022 elections, is not exactly the darling of some crowds these days. The purpose of forcing the opening of ERs was dual: In areas where the alleged cheating was done by filling up authentic ERs with bloated votes before election day, they wanted to show the ERs were accomplished and thumb-marked by the same hands.

In areas where admin operators supposedly just tampered with the COCs, they wanted to show that the numbers in the ERs didn’t add up to the figures in the COCs. At every turn, Pangilinan, a member of the canvassing committee, blocked these efforts by just saying, ‘Noted! ’ Technicalities were skillfully cited. He was obviously following a party strategy.

At the time, Arroyo led’s leadership. Senators were debating the majority’s insistence on changing the rules to allow absentee colleagues to vote on measures or motions online. Legarda was presiding; Cayetano was moving to divide the house for a vote; Pangilinan was questioning why the rush and why he and other minority senators were not being allowed to speak.

Legarda addressed Pangilinan from the rostrum, saying, ‘Ah, please know that I would never curtail your right to speak just as, in 2004, I believe you were seated, and I was the vice presidential candidate of FPJ then, and my microphone was closed, and my right to speak was closed, was not given. I remember that time now, and the word ‘Noted’ was said to me. That will not happen now. I will not do that to you….

I would not do what I experienced in 2004 at the House of Representatives in the canvassing of the votes then. ’ Am I saying Legarda was cheated by rival Noli de Castro Jr. the same way Poe could have been — most likely — cheated by Arroyo? No. In fact, the Supreme Court, as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, dismissed Legarda’s protest.

However, I have been covering and closely watching campaigns and elections longer than her political career, and it makes me understand how she reacted to this accusation of preventing someone from speaking in a proper forum. In 2004, I, too, was frustrated — in equal measure over the missed opportunity of uncovering what the ERs could have shown, and over the obvious maneuvering that Pangilinan and the administration canvassers showed they could be capable of.

So, let’s at least give Legarda that. She had reason to be triggered during the plenary session last Tuesday. Let’s not deny her whatever grievance she turned out to still be carrying from 2004. To her credit, she quickly collected herself and didn’t launch into a lengthy melodrama.

To Pangilinan’s credit, too, he remained respectful and focused on the issue at hand even while he had to raise his voice to be heard above simultaneous talking in the hall. He also clarified that he was referring to Cayetano, not Legarda, as the one curtailing the minority’s right to speak. (Thus, my emphasis on ‘Mister’ — not Madam — President earlier.





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Imelda Marcos-Legarda Allegations Of Cheating Pangilinan 2004 Elections 2022 Elections

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