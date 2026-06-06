Legarda Claims Invalid Senate Leadership Change; Gatchalian Defends Legitimacy

A political dispute has erupted in the Philippines Senate after Senator Loren Legarda declared the June 3 election of Sherwin Gatchalian as Senate President Pro Tempore unconstitutional. Legarda insists she remains the legitimate officer, citing the 1987 Constitution's requirement of 13 votes. Gatchalian counters with support from legal experts and the Civil Service Commission, while the Senate continues its work amid allegations of potential defections and upcoming hearings.

Senator Loren Legarda has declared that the leadership changes in the Senate on June 3, which saw Sherwin Gatchalian installed as Senate President Pro Tempore and acting Senate President, are invalid and unconstitutional.

Legarda asserts that she remains the legitimate Senate President Pro Tempore. The changes were made after a quorum of 12 senators was established, but Legarda argues that the number required for a quorum differs from the number needed to elect Senate officers. She cites constitutional and Senate rules, stating that only 12 senators were present to vote, which violates the requirement of 13 votes for electing the Senate president and other officials under the 1987 Constitution.

She also dismisses reliance on the 1949 Avelino v. Cuenco case, noting it was decided under the 1935 Constitution and is not applicable today. Sherwin Gatchalian responded that while Legarda's opinion is respected, the views of legal experts such as the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, law school deans, and former Senate presidents also carry weight. He pointed out that the Civil Service Commission has begun recognizing his designation, updating authorized signatories for payroll.

Gatchalian emphasized that Senate work must continue, noting that the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the alleged flood control scandal is set for June 8, with all senators invited. He acknowledged public frustration but urged focusing on legislative duties. Senator Robin Padilla weighed in, saying disagreements among senators are a sign of a healthy democracy, indicating no conspiracy and that taxes are being used properly.

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque alleged that another senator may defect from the opposing bloc, possibly tied to case dismissals, though he offered no evidence. Gatchalian confirmed no discussions yet with the President about a special session and that they are still collating issues to address, including pending promotions for five generals





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Senate Leadership Dispute Loren Legarda Sherwin Gatchalian Philippines Senate Constitutional Quorum Avelino V. Cuenco

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