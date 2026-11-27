Analyze the legal necessity of immediate marking for seized shabu under RA 9165 to preserve chain of custody and prevent evidence tampering in Philippine courts.

Concerns regarding the proper legal handling of seized illegal substances frequently arise when individuals face serious criminal charges involving prohibited drugs. A recent inquiry submitted to the Public Attorney's Office addressed a specific scenario where a suspect's son was arrested for possession of shabu, highlighting the critical procedural steps required during apprehension.

Immediate Marking Prevents Evidence Tampering

The Public Attorney's Office clarifies that the immediate marking of seized items is a crucial step in proving the chain of custody, even though this specific requirement is not explicitly detailed in the primary text of the governing law. This practice serves as the starting point in the custodial link, ensuring that the identity of the corpus delicti remains intact from the moment of confiscation until it reaches the courtroom.

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Jurisprudence from the Supreme Court establishes that marking refers to the act of placing initials and signatures on seized items by apprehending officers or poseur buyers. This action must be conducted immediately upon confiscation and in the presence of the apprehended violator to effectively preclude the evils of switching, planting, or contaminating evidence.

Statutory Framework for Seizure Inventory

The legal framework governing these procedures is Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended by Republic Act 10640. Section 21 of this act mandates that the apprehending team must conduct a physical inventory and photograph the seized items immediately after seizure and confiscation.

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These inventory and photography procedures must occur in the presence of the accused, their representative, an elected public official, and a representative of the National Prosecution Service or the media. The law allows these steps to take place where the search warrant is served, at the nearest police station, or at the nearest office of the apprehending officer, depending on practicability.

Impact on Chain of Custody Integrity

While the statute emphasizes physical inventory and photography, recent legal interpretations recognize the presence of insulating witnesses during marking as equally vital for preserving evidentiary value. Failure to mark items immediately creates reasonable doubt regarding the identity of the drugs, which can lead to the exoneration of the accused if the chain of custody is broken.

The Supreme Court, speaking through Associate Justice Ricardo R. Rosario, noted that noncompliance with these requirements may be overlooked only under justifiable grounds if the integrity of the seized items is properly preserved. However, immediate marking remains the standard practice to ensure that the evidentiary value is not compromised before the inventory begins.

Consequences of Procedural Noncompliance

Legal experts warn that any delay in marking the seized drugs after apprehension significantly weakens the prosecution's case by introducing potential gaps in the custodial chain. The Public Attorney's Office emphasizes that while recent jurisprudence allows for some flexibility, the safest legal approach is to mark items immediately at the place of arrest in the presence of all required witnesses.

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This guidance is based strictly on the facts presented in the inquiry and may vary if additional details emerge. The Public Attorney's Office continues to provide daily legal advice through its column, helping citizens understand their rights and the legal obligations of law enforcement during drug-related apprehensions.