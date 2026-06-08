Legal Guidance on Psychological Violence and Marital Infidelity under RA 9262

A legal expert explains that a husband's extramarital affair, while causing emotional distress, may not constitute psychological violence under the Philippine Anti-Violence Against Women Act unless proven to be intentionally designed to cause mental anguish.

A reader seeks legal guidance after discovering her husband had a sexual relationship with a co-worker. The husband admitted the affair, claiming he was drunk.

The wife feels deeply betrayed, experiences constant emotional distress, and cries frequently when recalling the infidelity. She shared her situation with a friend, who cautioned that her emotional suffering alone might not be enough for a criminal case under the law on violence against women. The legal expert clarifies the provisions of Republic Act 9262, also known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

Section 3(c) of RA 9262 defines psychological violence as acts or omissions that cause or are likely to cause mental or emotional suffering. This includes, but is not limited to, intimidation, harassment, stalking, damage to property, public ridicule or humiliation, repeated verbal abuse, and mental infidelity. It also covers causing the victim to witness abuse of family members or pets.

Section 5(i) of the same law enumerates acts of violence against women, including causing mental or emotional anguish, public ridicule, or humiliation through means such as repeated verbal and emotional abuse, denial of financial support, or custody access. The Supreme Court, in G.R.

No. 264870 (April 21, 2025), explained the two elements required for a conviction under this provision: first, actions or omissions constituting psychological violence used as a means by the perpetrator, and second, mental or emotional anguish caused to the victim. The Court emphasized that these elements are separate and distinct. The acts complained of must be evaluated to determine if they were done with the intention of causing mental or emotional anguish, public ridicule, or humiliation.

Importantly, the effect on the victim alone is insufficient to sustain a conviction. Applying this to the reader's situation, the first element cannot be established based on the facts given. It must be proven beyond reasonable doubt that the husband committed the extramarital affair intentionally to cause her mental or emotional suffering, public ridicule, or humiliation. The mere occurrence of infidelity, while causing emotional pain, does not automatically meet the legal standard for psychological violence under RA 9262.

The reader's emotional anguish, though genuine, is not enough to prove criminal liability. The expert advises that the wife should gather additional evidence showing the husband's intent to harm her emotionally, such as further acts of abuse or threats. Other forms of abuse, such as physical violence or threats, could also support a case. The opinion provided is based solely on the facts narrated and may change with additional or different circumstances.

The reader is encouraged to consult a lawyer for personalized legal advice and to explore other legal remedies, such as filing for legal separation or annulment based on infidelity. Understanding the nuances of the law is crucial for seeking justice and protection. The legal system aims to balance protecting victims of genuine abuse while ensuring that criminal liability is not imposed without sufficient evidence of wrongful intent





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Violence Against Women RA 9262 Psychological Violence Marital Infidelity Legal Rights

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