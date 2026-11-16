Legal Analysis of Stealing a Worthless Check Under Philippine Law

The Public Attorney's Office clarifies that stealing a bounced P500,000 check may not constitute theft but can lead to charges for an impossible crime under Article 4 of the Revised Penal Code.

Levy Leylah approached the Public Attorney Office seeking legal clarification regarding a situation where a friend stole a check with a face value of P500,000. The financial instrument was subsequently dishonored by the bank because the account it was drawn from had insufficient funds. She inquired whether a criminal complaint for theft remains meritorious when the thief gains nothing due to the instrument being worthless.

Supreme Court Ruling On Property Value

The Public Attorney Office responded that a criminal case for theft may not be meritorious in this specific scenario. However, this lack of merit for theft does not mean the friend incurred no criminal liability for stealing the worthless check. Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code defines theft as taking personal property with intent to gain, without violence or intimidation. On the surface, the friend appeared to satisfy all elements required to consummate the crime of theft.

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Nevertheless, the Supreme Court provided critical guidance in the landmark case of Jacinto v. People of the Philippines , GR 162540, dated July 13, 2000. This decision was penned by Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta and explained that the subject property of theft must possess some value to be prosecutable under that specific statute. The intention of the accused is to gain from the thing stolen, and the penalty imposed is dependent on that value.

In the Jacinto case, the petitioner unlawfully took a postdated check belonging to Mega Foam . The check was apparently without value because it was subsequently dishonored. The Supreme Court resolved that the crime of qualified theft was not actually produced because the thing unlawfully taken turned out to be absolutely worthless. This precedent directly applies to Leylah's inquiry about the stolen check with insufficient funds.

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Prosecution As An Impossible Crime

Although the friend may not be prosecuted for the crime of theft since the stolen property had no value, he can still be indicted for an impossible crime under Article 4(2) of the Revised Penal Code . The Public Attorney Office explained that the accused performed all the acts necessary to consummate the crime of theft, which is a crime against property. The evil intent cannot be denied, as the mere act of unlawfully taking the check meant for another showed intent to gain or be unjustly enriched.

The Jacinto decision highlighted that the petitioner would have received the face value of the check had it not bounced. It was only due to the extraneous circumstance of the check being unfunded, a fact unknown to the petitioner at the time, that the crime was prevented from being produced. The petitioner had performed all acts to consummate the crime of theft, had it not been impossible of accomplishment in that instance.

Similarly, the friend in Leylah's story already acted on his intent to gain and performed all the acts to consummate the crime of theft. This did not occur only because it was impossible of accomplishment due to the account having insufficient funds. The Public Attorney Office emphasized that the thing unlawfully taken turned out to be worthless because the check was eventually dishonored.

Final Legal Opinion On Liability

The Public Attorney Office concluded that the friend's actions constitute an impossible crime rather than simple theft. The Public Attorney Office noted that this advice is solely based on the facts narrated by Leylah. The legal opinion may vary if other facts are changed or elaborated in the future.

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Questions for Chief Acosta can be sent to the Public Attorney Office through their daily column, Dear PAO . This column provides legal advice based on specific narratives, helping citizens understand their rights and liabilities under Philippine law. The distinction between theft and impossible crime remains a vital legal concept for property crimes involving worthless instruments.