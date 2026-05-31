Legal Aid mobilizes for workers after steel plant shutdown in Misamis Oriental

Over 300 workers face job loss and unpaid wages after government authorities shut down the Philippine Sanjia Steel Corporation plant in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, citing hazardous materials and substandard products. Legal groups are stepping in to protect labor rights.

The Philippine Sanjia Steel Corporation plant in Barangay Baluarte, Tagoloan , Misamis Oriental , was forcibly shut down by government authorities on May 15, 2026, following a raid that led to the arrest of 69 undocumented foreign nationals.

The operation, led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and the National Bureau of Investigation, was prompted by allegations of handling hazardous materials and producing substandard steel rebars. Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, who visited the site immediately after, confirmed the discovery of hazardous processing materials and millions of tons of substandard rebars. The plant's closure has left over 300 workers without jobs and unpaid salaries.

In response, the Federation of Free Workers, through its consultant Lawyer Proculo Sarmen, has offered free legal assistance to the affected workers, who are not yet organized. Lawyer Beverly Musni, secretary general of the Union of People's Lawyers in Mindanao, reported that at least 10 workers have already sought legal help to recover unpaid wages and benefits. She stated that representations will be filed before the National Labor Relations Commission on behalf of the workers.

The Department of Justice recently released 64 detained Chinese nationals, citing insufficient evidence regarding immigration violations, working conditions, and hazardous material handling, following a diplomatic protest from the Chinese Embassy. Sarmen argued that the NBI and the Department of National Defense lack legal jurisdiction over labor matters at the plant, insisting that only the Department of Labor and Employment has such authority.

He emphasized that the plant's closure does not automatically terminate the workers and that the owners must still comply with labor laws, including security of tenure, earned wages, due process, and separation benefits. The plant was previously owned by Tony Yang, brother of Michael Yang, an alleged drug lord and former economic adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte; Tony Yang is currently detained for falsifying documents. Defense Secretary Teodoro confirmed the plant will remain closed pending criminal case resolutions.

The legal teams are now focusing on ensuring workers' rights are protected amidst the shutdown and ongoing investigations





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Philippine Sanjia Steel Corporation Tagoloan Misamis Oriental Plant Shutdown Hazardous Materials Substandard Steel NBI Raid Undocumented Foreign Workers Legal Aid Federation Of Free Workers Proculo Sarmen Beverly Musni Union Of People's Lawyers National Labor Relations Commission Tony Yang Michael Yang Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Workers' Rights Unpaid Salaries DOJ Release

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