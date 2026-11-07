LeBron James Struggles as Cavaliers Defeat Sixers 119-95

LeBron James scored just eight points in a tough outing as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 119-95 in the NBA Cup group stage.

LeBron James faced a subdued homecoming reception when he entered the arena for the final Philadelphia 76ers starter introduction before Friday night's NBA Cup group stage contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Akron, Ohio native received applause for his legendary history with the franchise but quickly transitioned into a challenging offensive performance. James scored only eight points, marking the tenth time in his 1,630 regular-season NBA games that he failed to reach double-digit scoring.

Cavaliers Defensive Strategy Limits Scoring

The Cleveland Cavaliers executed a disciplined defensive scheme designed to protect the paint, effectively neutralizing James's primary scoring methods during the game. Center Evan Mobley anchored the interior defense, finishing with 22 points while helping to hold James to just two successful shots inside the arc out of six attempts. Point guard Donovan Mitchell added 23 points along with seven rebounds and eight assists, leading the team to a commanding 119-95 victory over the league-best 76ers.

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James Reflects on Historic Homecoming Reception

James acknowledged the mixed emotions of returning to his former home stadium, noting that the crowd's reaction was far better than the hostility he endured during his December 2010 departure. He stated that having witnessed the depths of fan animosity over the years, the current warm but competitive atmosphere was easy to handle. The Cavaliers chose not to display video tributes of his iconic 2007 playoff runs or his 2016 championship moment, a departure from recent homecoming traditions.

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Turnovers Stall Offensive Rhythm and Streak

The Sixers struggled to find consistency, committing six turnovers attributed to James, who described his offensive rhythm as non-existent during the contest. His shooting line of three for twelve from the field, including zero for four from beyond the arc, highlighted the defensive pressure applied by Cleveland. This performance snapped a historic 396-game streak of scoring at least ten points in consecutive games while playing against Cleveland.

Coaches Assess Performance Ahead of Next Games

Cavaliers Coach John Calipari praised the team's defensive intensity, which allowed them to build a significant lead and control the pace of the game. Sixers Head Coach Nick Nurse admitted his team was lackluster and emphasized the need to bounce back quickly for their upcoming Sunday matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The 76ers dropped from an 8-2 record to face another tough challenge in Cleveland on March 1.