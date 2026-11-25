LeBron James recorded his first triple-double as a Philadelphia 76er, leading the team to a 111-104 victory over the Miami Heat on November 25, 2026.

LeBron James delivered a historic performance on November 25, 2026, recording his first career triple-double while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. James led the Sixers to a decisive 111-104 victory against the visiting Miami Heat at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The win was significant as it snapped the Heat's impressive seven-game winning streak, altering the momentum of the NBA Cup Group B standings.

Historic Triple-Double Performance by LeBron James

James finished the game with 25 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds, marking a major milestone in his tenure with Philadelphia. His efficiency was particularly notable in the second quarter, where he contributed 14 points on perfect 5-of-5 shooting. James made all three of his three-point attempts during this span, helping Philadelphia establish dominance when Miami was shooting just 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. Tyrese Maxey also provided critical offensive support, scoring 30 points to complement James' all-around game.

Also read Deni Avdija scores 31 points as Trail Blazers defeat Sixers 128-111

Miami Heat Struggles Against Short-Handed Sixers

The Miami Heat faced a challenging matchup as the Philadelphia 76ers operated without key stars Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown. Embiid sat out due to an illness, while Brown exited at halftime because of hamstring tightness. Despite these absences, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Heat with 32 points and 14 rebounds. Bam Adebayo added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Davion Mitchell contributed 20 points and 10 assists. Mitchell even hit a buzzer-beating jumper to give Miami a 32-29 lead after the first quarter.

Advertisement

Game Flow and Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown

Philadelphia took control in the second quarter, carrying a 62-53 lead into halftime thanks to James' scoring and VJ Edgecombe's three-pointer. Edgecombe and Brown also scored in the final minute to secure the halftime advantage. James extended the lead early in the third quarter with a three-pointer that gave Philadelphia its first double-digit margin. A subsequent layup by James pushed the lead to 16 points before Miami narrowed the gap to seven points by the end of the period. Maxey's jumper helped Philadelphia hold a 90-81 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter Execution Secures NBA Cup Standing

The fourth quarter saw Anfernee Simons drain two three-pointers to give Philadelphia a 96-84 lead. James then facilitated an alley-oop layup for Edgecombe, extending the advantage to 14 points and effectively sealing the victory. The final score of 111-104 left both the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers at 2-1 in NBA Cup play. With one game remaining for each team, both squads remain in contention to win Group B in the tournament standings.