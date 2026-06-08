Lebanese President Aoun Directly Appeals to Israel to Negotiate End to War, Proposes Non-Aggression Pact

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has made a rare direct appeal to Israel to negotiate an end to the conflict, proposing a non-aggression pact as a path to lasting peace and aligning with the Arab Peace Initiative. He also criticized Iran for using Lebanon as a bargaining chip.

In a significant diplomatic overture, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has issued a direct and urgent appeal to the Israel i government and its citizens to engage in negotiations to conclude the ongoing conflict.

Speaking in an interview with CNN, portions of which were aired on Monday, Aoun warned that a purely military resolution will never guarantee Israel's security and safety. His message was a clear and forceful call to action: We are ready, we are willing, we are committed. Are you? If you are, let's sit and talk.

The president stipulated that he would not meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prior to the establishment of a framework for an agreement to end the hostilities. He clarified that the envisioned agreement would constitute a non-aggression pact rather than a comprehensive, full peace treaty.

Aoun articulated a vision for a permanent end to the state of hostility between Lebanon and Israel, proposing that such a pact could serve as a viable path toward achieving a just and lasting peace. He further stated Lebanon's readiness to align its position with the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, a pan-Arab proposal that offers normalized relations with Israel in exchange for the establishment of a Palestinian state and Israel's withdrawal from territories occupied since 1967.

The current war began on March 2 when Hezbollah, the powerful Lebanese militia, fired upon Israel in support of its principal ally, Iran. In response, Israel initiated a extensive air campaign and subsequent ground operations, resulting in the occupation of significant areas in southern Lebanon. The human cost has been catastrophic, with more than 3,600 people killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory and over one million Lebanese citizens displaced from their homes.

Although the United States declared a ceasefire on April 16, fighting has persisted. Lebanese authorities report that Israel has conducted nearly 3,500 strikes since the truce was announced. The conflict's regional dimensions were starkly highlighted on Sunday when Beirut's southern suburbs came under attack in retaliation for Hezbollah fire on northern Israel.

This incident triggered a unprecedented 24-hour direct exchange of fire between Iran and Israel, a dangerous escalation that threatened to undermine Washington's ongoing efforts to broker an agreement with Tehran to end their own protracted, three-month-old shadow war. In his CNN interview, President Aoun also addressed Lebanon's complex relationship with Iran.

He expressed a desire for a relationship with Tehran based on mutual respect and non-interference, but issued a stark accusation: that Lebanon's people are being killed primarily to serve Iran's regional interests. In earlier clips from the same interview, aired on Friday, Aoun delivered some of his most stringent criticism of Iran yet, accusing it of exploiting Lebanon as a mere bargaining chip in its negotiations with the United States





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