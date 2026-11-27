Analysis of Leandro Leviste corporate transactions involving SPNEC shares, MGen capital injection, and AMLC flagged inflows totaling P57 billion in renewable energy deals.

Leandro Leviste faces intense financial scrutiny following the revelation of complex corporate maneuvers involving SP New Energy Corp and its associated renewable energy assets. The Anti-Money Laundering Council has flagged substantial monetary movements linked to the legislator and former energy officials. This investigation highlights the intersection of private equity monetization and public service in the Philippine renewable sector.

SPNEC Share Exchange Valuation Mechanics

Leviste's principal investment vehicle, Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc, orchestrated a significant corporate restructuring in February 2022. This strategy centered on approximately 24.37 billion shares of SP New Energy Corp valued at P2.50 per unit. The resulting transaction carried a total valuation of roughly P60.93 billion, contingent upon specific share exchange terms. This massive figure demonstrates how development rights were converted into marketable equity without immediate cash realization.

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MGen Capital Injection And Financial Strategy

Meralco PowerGen Corp entered the picture through its renewable arm MGreen in 2023 by injecting P15.9 billion into newly issued SPNEC shares. This capital provided substantial financial muscle to the listed company while establishing a direct pipeline for institutional investment. Subsequent deals involving existing shares allowed Leviste's vehicles to access funding as selling shareholders or borrowers. The involvement of a major utility affiliate underscored the perceived value of these solar development rights in the capital markets.

Reported Share Transactions And Revenue Totals

By June 2025, Leviste announced completed share transactions totaling P20.49 billion across various investor groups. This sum comprised P18.26 billion involving the MGen group and P2.23 billion from earlier sales to public investors. His stated P34 billion funding target included prospective deals and financing arrangements distinct from fully realized personal cash-outs. These figures illustrate the scale of financial activity surrounding his corporate portfolio during this period.

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August 2026 Share Sales And Land Acquisitions

On August 20, 2026, SPPPHI sold another 2.4 billion SPNEC shares at P1.25 each, generating P3 billion in gross proceeds. This sale reduced the common-share stake from 16.30 percent to 11.51 percent just eight days before a notable land acquisition occurred. SPNEC board members approved the purchase of land from Provincia Investments Corp and JJPNM Agro Industrial Corp, both SPPPHI subsidiaries. The disclosure omitted critical details regarding purchase price, acreage, and valuation methodology for these transactions.

AMLC Findings On Financial Flows And Checks

Court of Appeals records show Leviste's accounts processed approximately P28.07 billion in inflows and P29.82 billion in outflows. These movements represent P57.89 billion in cumulative financial activity over the investigated period. Investigators also identified 1,044 checks totaling roughly P14.99 billion issued to Leviste by his solar companies. This raises significant concerns regarding the potential commingling of corporate assets and personal funds.

Corporate Liability And Accounting Standards

Legal principles dictate that corporations maintain distinct personalities separate from their owners regardless of shareholding magnitude. Funds transferred to an owner must rest on clear accounting and legal bases such as dividends or loan repayments. Leviste maintains all transactions were lawful and part of ordinary business operations. A comprehensive line-by-line reconciliation of corporate ledgers and tax filings remains necessary to validate these claims against the flagged monetary flows.