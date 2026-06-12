Le Mans Extends Coach Patrick Videira's Contract Until 2029 After Ligue 1 Promotion

Le Mans FC has secured its head coach Patrick Videira with a long-term contract extension, running until 2029. This decision follows his instrumental role in returning the historic club to Ligue 1 after more than a decade, including a period in the lower divisions. The move signals the new ownership's dedication to stability and a sustainable future.

Le Mans FC has confirmed the contract extension of head coach Patrick Videira , following his successful leadership in guiding the French club back to Ligue 1 .

The team from northwestern France last competed in the top tier during the 2009-2010 season before suffering a dramatic relegation to the sixth division in 2013 due to financial difficulties. While the club did not disclose the exact duration of the new agreement, sources indicate that the deal will keep Videira under contract until 2029. He initially joined Le Mans in 2024 from AS Furiani-Agliani, a club in France's fourth division.

Under his management, the team achieved a remarkable record of 43 victories, 21 draws, and 14 defeats across 78 matches. The club emphasized that the extension underscores its commitment to stability and long-term planning, values central to the vision of the new ownership group. Le Mans FC is currently owned by the Brazilian investment fund OutField, with notable minority shareholders including Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, tennis champion Novak Djokovic, and former Formula One driver Felipe Massa.

The statement from the board highlights a sustained project focused on the club's development and growth in the coming years





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Le Mans FC Patrick Videira Ligue 1 Contract Extension Promotion Outfield Thibaut Courtois Novak Djokovic Felipe Massa French Football

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