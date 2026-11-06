LCF Launches 2027 Davao Convention for Mindanao Disaster Resilience

The League of Corporate Foundations launches its 2027 Davao Convention, focusing on sustainable livelihoods and disaster preparedness for Mindanao's agricultural sectors. The event aims to build resilience beyond relief efforts through corporate-government partnerships.

The League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) officially launched its 2027 Davao Convention on November 6 at Lara Mia Cafe Bistro in Davao City. This strategic gathering aims to forge robust partnerships between corporate foundations, businesses, and local government units. The primary goal is to strengthen sustainable livelihoods and enhance disaster preparedness across the Mindanao region.

Building Resilience Beyond Disaster Relief

Scheduled for February 3 and 4, 2027, at the Northtown Pavilion, the convention moves the region's focus beyond immediate disaster relief. LCF Chairperson Shem Jose Garcia emphasized that resilience must be built before the next calamity strikes. Farmers, fisherfolk, and small business owners in Mindanao require the support needed to recover faster from disruptions. This proactive approach ensures that industries remain stable even when natural disasters strike.

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Mindanao's Agricultural and Fisheries Potential

Mindanao holds enormous potential as a major food-producing and economic center due to its thriving cacao industry. The region possesses vast agricultural and fisheries resources that can drive significant economic growth. However, sustaining this potential requires investments that protect communities from environmental threats. LCF cites recent earthquakes in Davao Oriental and off Balut Island and Sarangani as critical examples of these risks.

Flooding in parts of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BAMM) and Soccsksargen has also disrupted economic activities. These events highlight the urgent need for collaborative initiatives to protect agricultural production. Strengthening fishing communities is equally important for the region's overall economic stability. Corporate foundations must work alongside the public sector to implement these protective measures.

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Case Studies in Sustainable Livelihood Development

The Conrado and Ladislawa-Alcantara Foundation Inc. (CLAFI) demonstrates how corporate foundations can combine livelihood development with environmental conservation. Executive Director Ryan Vidanes highlighted the foundation's community development initiatives in Maasim, Sarangani Province. These projects include agroforestry and watershed protection efforts that support farmer families in developing sustainable livelihoods.

Through its Watershed Protection Project, CLAFI has engaged 249 farmer families across 265 farms. Families are supported in developing crops such as coffee and abaca while protecting the local environment. This model illustrates how long-term corporate involvement can strengthen agricultural communities. Such initiatives make local industries more resilient to future environmental and economic shocks.

Stakeholder Engagement and Economic Growth

Beyond agriculture, the LCF recognizes expanding opportunities in infrastructure, tourism, and business within the region. The convention includes discussions on education, skills development, and social welfare to ensure communities benefit from this growth. Representatives from various corporate foundations and media organizations attended the November 6 media launch. This broad participation reflects the LCF's hope for extensive involvement in the February event.

Key attendees included Nix Hipolito of the Manila Water Foundation and Norman Clemente of the Don Antonio O. Floirendo Sr. Foundation. Garcia, who also serves as executive director of the Vivant Foundation, led the LCF initiatives. Joy Dacuyan from Alsons Development and Investment Corporation and Pearl Ulla of the Marsman-Drysdale Foundation Inc. were also present. Eleanor Lansang of SM Foundation and Celine Santillan, executive director of LCF, contributed to the discussions.

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LCF Medal of Recognition Categories

The convention will feature the LCF Medal of Recognition for exemplary corporate citizenship projects. This honor is available to non-LCF members, including businesses, enterprises, and corporate foundations. The recognition covers seven distinct categories to highlight diverse contributions to society. These categories include Disaster Resilience, Arts and Culture, Education, Enterprise Development, Environment, Financial Inclusion, and Health.

These awards aim to highlight best practices that can be replicated across other sectors. By recognizing exemplary projects, the LCF encourages higher standards in corporate citizenship. This initiative supports the broader goal of raising the bar for corporate social responsibility in the Philippines. The 2027 Davao Convention represents a significant step toward a more resilient and prosperous Mindanao.