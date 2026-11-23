CenterLaw Philippines filed a second motion before the Court of Appeals to recognize photojournalist Reynaldo Momay as the 58th Maguindanao Massacre victim, a request supported by Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda. The legal move coincides with the 17th anniversary of the 2009 Ampatuan tragedy.

Legal representatives for the families of the 2009 Maguindanao massacre victims formally petitioned the Court of Appeals on Monday to officially recognize photojournalist Reynaldo Momay as the 58th victim of the atrocity. This filing comes seventeen years after the gruesome incident, aiming to secure legal acknowledgment for a victim whose remains were never recovered. The Center for International Law Philippines, acting on behalf of nineteen families, submitted a second motion for resolution to address pending appeals in the case.

Motion Filed for 58th Victim Recognition

Gilbert Andres, the executive director of CenterLaw Philippines, presented the motion seeking immediate action on the long-pending appeals involving the massacre. The legal team is specifically requesting the appellate court to formally include Momay in the list of identified victims and to proceed with the release of civil damages owed to the victims' heirs. This legal step is crucial for the families who have waited over a decade and a half for full justice and recognition of their loved ones.

Also read Chief Justice Zalameda Urges Prompt CA Resolution of Maguindanao Massappeal

Reynaldo Momay, a photojournalist for the Tacurong-based Midland Review, joined a convoy of journalists and supporters traveling with then-gubernatorial candidate Esmael Mangudadatu on November 23, 2009. The convoy was ambushed in Ampatuan town, Maguindanao, while transporting Mangudadatu's wife, Genalyn, and other family members to file his certificate of candidacy for the 2010 gubernatorial elections. Although Momay was present during the attack, his body was never found, leaving his family without closure or official victim status in previous rulings.

Chief Justice Urges Expedited Justice

Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda publicly urged the Court of Appeals to resolve the pending appeals in the Maguindanao massacre case with dispatch. Speaking at his first flag-raising ceremony as Chief Justice, Zalameda emphasized that the victims and their families have waited long enough for the judicial process to conclude. He stressed that the proceedings must not be delayed further and should adhere strictly to due process and the rights of all parties involved.

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Zalameda referenced the significance of the date, noting that the country was marking the 17th anniversary of the tragedy. He highlighted that while the nation often speaks of protecting those who stand for justice, it must equally remember the victims of the Ampatuan Massacre. The Chief Justice's statement reinforced the legal team's appeal, signaling high-level judicial attention to the backlog of cases related to this historic atrocity.

Families Demand Right to Truth and Justice

Gilbert Andres welcomed Chief Justice Zalameda's call, stating that it reinforced the families' persistent appeal for the court to act on the long-pending cases. Andres articulated the core demand of the petitioners, emphasizing that the victims have a fundamental right to truth and a right to justice. He argued that legal recognition of Momay is not merely procedural but a moral imperative for the families who have suffered in silence for years.

Reynafe, the daughter of Reynaldo Momay, shared the emotional toll of the ongoing delay. She noted that when the massacre occurred, her youngest son was only nine years old, and she now has a grandchild, yet they still wait for the acknowledgment of her father. Reynafe expressed that even just having her father officially acknowledged would provide some measure of relief, highlighting the enduring human cost of the legal delays.

Historical Context of the Ampatuan Tragedy

The Maguindanao massacre, also known as the Ampatuan massacre, remains the deadliest single attack on journalists in history. Fifty-seven people were killed in the ambush, including thirty-two journalists and media workers. The victims were accompanying the Mangudadatu family as they attempted to file for political candidacy, a move that triggered a violent response from political rivals in the region.

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The case has become a symbol of the dangers faced by press freedom and political opposition in the Philippines. The legal proceedings have spanned nearly two decades, with families fighting for both criminal accountability for the perpetrators and civil restitution. The current motion to add Momay as the 58th victim represents a critical juncture in this long legal battle, as the judiciary is asked to close one of the oldest and most sensitive cases in the country's modern history.