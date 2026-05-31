Lawmen arrest three high-value individuals and seize P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in Zamboanga City

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested three high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City. The suspects were arrested in a buy-bust launched following surveillance and after the suspect agreed to transact illegal drugs to an undercover agent.

Lawmen arrest three high-value individuals and seize P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation on May 30, 2026 along Governor Camins Avenue, Canelar village, Zamboanga City .

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the three arrested HVIs through their aliases as Sadam, 34; Alimuktar, 40; and Almodzrin, 33, all residents of Zamboanga City. The suspects were arrested in a buy-bust launched following surveillance and after the suspect agreed to transact illegal drugs to an undercover agent. Seized from the suspects were a kilogram of shabu worth P6.8 million and non-drug items like a sling bag, packaging materials, cellular phones, and buy-bust money.

The operation was led by the operatives of PDEA-Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Office, in coordination with PDEA-Zamboanga City Office, PDEA-Isabela City Office, and the Zamboanga City Drug Enforcement Unit of the local police





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Zamboanga City PDEA High-Value Individuals Illegal Drugs Buy-Bust Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act Of 2002

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