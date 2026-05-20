Lawmen Arrest High-Value Individual, Seize P1.7 Million Worth of Illegal Drugs in Zamboanga City

Lawmen in Zamboanga City have arrested a high-value individual suspect and seized around P1.7 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation. The Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group, through Special Operations Unit-9, identified the arrested suspect as James Renan, 32, a resident of Cabato Road, Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

Lawmen in Zamboanga City have arrested a high-value individual suspect and seized around P1.7 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation . The Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group, through Special Operations Unit-9, identified the arrested suspect as James Renan, 32, a resident of Cabato Road, Tetuan village, Zamboanga City .

The operation was launched following a series of surveillance on the illegal drug trade of the suspect. James Renan was arrested in a buy-bust at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, in Lemon Drive, Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City. Confiscated from the suspect were 250 grams of shabu packed in five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P1.7 million.

The PDEG said the arrested suspect was turned over to the Zamboanga City Police Station 11 for his temporary detention while appropriate charge is being prepared against him. The operation also seized non-drug evidence that include a mobile phone, a motorcycle, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked bill, and two plastic bags. The Philippine National Police is taking steps to prevent the spread of illegal drugs in the region.

The Zamboanga City Police Station 11 is conducting further investigation into the case. The police are also looking into the possibility of the suspect being involved in other illegal activities. The operation is part of the Philippine National Police's ongoing efforts to combat the illegal drug trade in the country. The police are committed to protecting the community and preventing the spread of illegal drugs.

The operation is a significant step in the fight against illegal drugs in the region. The Zamboanga City Police Station 11 is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that justice is served and that the community is protected. The police are also working to build trust with the community and to prevent the spread of illegal drugs. The operation is a result of the police's commitment to protecting the community and preventing the spread of illegal drugs.

The Zamboanga City Police Station 11 is conducting a thorough investigation into the case and is working to gather evidence to support the charges against the suspect





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Zamboanga City Lawmen High-Value Individual Illegal Drugs Anti-Drug Operation

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