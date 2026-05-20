Lawmakers Rebuke Trump on Iran War, Ill-Famed Resolution Faces Hurdles

In a rare rebuke, four of President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans joined every Democrat but one to vote in favor of advancing a war-powers resolution that would end the Iran war unless Mr. Trump obtains Congress' authorization. The resolution faces steep hurdles before going into effect and only a procedural vote, but it was seen as a victory for lawmakers who argue that Congress, not the president, should have the power to send troops to war.

WASHINGTON — The US Senate advanced a war-powers resolution on Tuesday that would end the Iran war unless President Donald Trump obtains Congress ' authorization, a rare rebuke of the Republican leader.

The vote on a procedural measure to advance the resolution was 50 to 47, as four of Mr. Trump's fellow Republicans voted with every Democrat but one in favor. Three Republicans missed the vote. The result was a victory for lawmakers who have been arguing that Congress, not the president, should have the power to send troops to war, as spelled out in the Constitution.

However, it was only a procedural vote, and the resolution faces steep hurdles before going into effect. Even if it eventually passes the 100-member Senate, the resolution must also pass the Republican-led House of Representatives and garner two-thirds majorities in both the House and Senate to survive an expected Trump veto.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, who sponsored the resolution, said a ceasefire offered Mr. Trump an ideal opportunity to make his case to Congress as the president has said Tehran has made a new proposal to end the US-Israeli war that began on February 28. The president is receiving peace and diplomatic proposals that he is throwing into the trash can without sharing them with us.

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to vote against the measure. Republicans Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted in favor, as did Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, days after he lost his primary to an opponent backed by Mr. Trump.

The war-powers vote was the second in the Senate since the conflict hit a deadline on May 1, 60 days after Mr. Trump formally informed Congress that the conflict had started, for Mr. Trump to come to Congress about the war. Under a 1973 US war-powers law passed in response to the Vietnam War, a US president can wage military action for only 60 days before ending it, asking Congress for authorization or seeking a 30-day extension due to "unavoidable military necessity regarding the safety of United States Armed Forces" while withdrawing forces.

Despite that assertion, the US has been blockading Iranian ports and striking Iranian ships, and Iran has been effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz and attacking US ships. Democrats, and a few Republicans, have called on Mr. Trump to come to Congress for authorization to use military force, noting that the US Constitution says that Congress, not the president, can declare war.

They have expressed concerns that Mr. Trump may have entered the country into a long conflict without setting out a clear strategy. Republicans, and the White House, say Mr. Trump's actions are legal and within his rights as commander in chief to protect the US by ordering limited military operations. Some congressional Republicans have accused Democrats of filing the war-powers resolutions only because of their partisan opposition to Mr. Trump.

The war-powers vote was the second in the Senate since the conflict hit a deadline on May 1, 60 days after Mr. Trump formally informed Congress that the conflict had started, for Mr. Trump to come to Congress about the war. Under a 1973 US war-powers law passed in response to the Vietnam War, a US president can wage military action for only 60 days before ending it, asking Congress for authorization or seeking a 30-day extension due to "unavoidable military necessity regarding the safety of United States Armed Forces" while withdrawing forces





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Senate War-Powers Resolution Iran War Donald Trump Congress President Authorization To Use Military Force 1973 US War-Powers Law Constitution Military Action Limited Military Operations Bill Cassidy Lisa Murkowski Susan Collins Rand Paul

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Trump Warns Iran Not to Delay Peace DealPresident Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran to quickly reach a peace deal or face the consequences, following weeks of tensions between the US and Iran over the Islamic Republic's involvement in military attacks on Israel.

Read more »

US President Trump Pauses Planned Attack on Iran to Allow NegotiationsThe news article discusses the US President Donald Trump\'s decision to pull back on a planned attack against Iran to facilitate negotiations on a peace deal following Iran\'s offer to Washington. The article also mentions the evolving stance of both parties on key issues like the ongoing war and prospects for a resolution.

Read more »

Trump pauses planned attack against Iran to allow for negotiations, blames foreign leaders for request, agrees to release frozen funds with conditionsUS President Donald Trump has abruptly canceled a planned military attack against Iran after receiving a peace proposal from Iran. He also agreed to release a portion of Iran's frozen funds held in foreign banks. The vague details of the proposed deal have been criticized, and Iran remains defiant, saying it will defend itself if attacked.

Read more »

Deputy Speaker Yasser Balindong Orders Removal of Lawmakers Yasser Balindong, Cheloy Garafil ResignDeputy Speaker Yasser Balindong ordered House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil to remove two lawmakers for resigning due to personal reasons.

Read more »