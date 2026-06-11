Lawmakers in Southeast Asia Call on Foreign Affairs Secretary to Resist Pressure for Myanmar Ties Normalization

A group of lawmakers in Southeast Asia promoting human rights called on Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro to 'resist pressure' from some countries in the region seeking premature normalization of ties with Myanmar's military regime. The lawmakers emphasized the need for a people-centered approach to the Myanmar political crisis and welcomed Lazaro's planned meeting with Myanmar's political and ethnic resistance organizations (EROs).

MANILA, Philippines — A group of lawmakers in Southeast Asia promoting human rights called on Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro to 'resist pressure' from some countries in the region seeking premature normalization of ties with Myanmar 's military regime .

The Reuters reported that in a forum organized by Nikkei in Tokyo, Lazaro said she intends to 'meet with certain ethnic armed groups and find out the situation and how we can really try to help.

' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as chairman of Asean in 2026, has designated Lazaro as Asean Special Envoy to Myanmar. She was tasked to facilitate a peaceful solution to the Myanmar political crisis. The Human Rights Watch reported in 2022 that Myanmar security forces have killed more than 1,700 people, including at least 130 children, arbitrarily arrested about 13,000 others, and displaced over 550,000 people in its operations in ethnic minority areas.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) welcomed Lazaro's recent stated intention to meet with Myanmar’s political and ethnic resistance organizations (EROs). Lazaro's planned meeting with EROs would mark a departure from the narrow, junta-centric engagement that has long undermined Asean’s credibility on Myanmar. For years, resistance forces and civil society have called on Asean to widen its engagement beyond the military, and this initiative signals a willingness to heed that call.

The 5PC peace plan consists of immediate cessation of violence, constructive dialogue, designation of an Asean special envoy, humanitarian assistance, and visit of the special envoy. The APHR said that 'any political roadmap that emerges must be people-centered and responsive to the aspirations of all those impacted by years of military brutality.





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Southeast Asia Human Rights Myanmar Military Regime Foreign Affairs Secretary Asean Asean Special Envoy Peace Plan Designation Of An Asean Special Envoy Humanitarian Assistance Visit Of The Special Envoy People-Centered Approach Impacted By Years Of Military Brutality

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