Lawmakers Approve Digital Media Anti-False Information Act on Third Reading

The Digital Media Anti-False Information Act aims to prevent the spread of false information online and protect the public from harm caused by it. The bill sets a high threshold for criminal liability and expressly protects constitutional freedoms such as political opinions, criticism, satire, and journalism. It also includes provisions for the establishment of a National Disinformation Council to monitor and address the spread of false information online.

During Wednesday's plenary session lawmakers voted 286-3-0 to approve House Bill 9465 or the Digital Media Anti-False Information Act on third reading Under the bill individuals found guilty of knowingly and deliberately creating financing directing or materially assisting false information intended to cause verifiable public harm or pose a serious threat to national security will be penalized with six to 12 years imprisonment on top of a fine ranging from P500000 to P2 million The bill also covers the peddling of artificial intelligence AI-generated or manipulated images videos and audio released without proper disclosure and intended to mislead the public Speaker Faustino Bojie Dy III one of the authors of the measure assured the public that the bill was carefully crafted to protect constitutional freedoms It does not punish criticism dissent political opposition journalism or honest mistakes What it targets are deliberate and coordinated efforts to deceive the public and inflict harm Dy said the bill sets a high threshold for criminal liability and expressly protects political opinions criticism of government and public officials satire journalism whistleblowing academic discourse artistic expression and religious expression Likewise the measure provides that merely liking sharing forwarding or reposting content is not punishable unless prosecutors prove beyond reasonable doubt that a person knowingly and materially participated in prohibited disinformation activities The bill also includes provisions for the establishment of a National Disinformation Council which will be responsible for monitoring and addressing the spread of false information online The council will also be tasked with providing recommendations for the development of a national strategy to combat disinformation The bill aims to prevent the spread of false information that can cause harm to individuals communities and society as a whole It is a crucial step in promoting media literacy and critical thinking among the public and ensuring that the online environment remains a safe and trustworthy space for information dissemination The passage of the bill is a significant development in the country's efforts to address the challenges posed by the spread of false information online and to protect the public from the harm caused by it The bill is a testament to the government's commitment to promoting a free and open internet and to protecting the rights of citizens to access accurate and reliable information The bill will now be sent to the Senate for further deliberation and approva.

During Wednesday's plenary session lawmakers voted 286-3-0 to approve House Bill 9465 or the Digital Media Anti-False Information Act on third reading Under the bill individuals found guilty of knowingly and deliberately creating financing directing or materially assisting false information intended to cause verifiable public harm or pose a serious threat to national security will be penalized with six to 12 years imprisonment on top of a fine ranging from P500000 to P2 million The bill also covers the peddling of artificial intelligence AI-generated or manipulated images videos and audio released without proper disclosure and intended to mislead the public Speaker Faustino Bojie Dy III one of the authors of the measure assured the public that the bill was carefully crafted to protect constitutional freedoms It does not punish criticism dissent political opposition journalism or honest mistakes What it targets are deliberate and coordinated efforts to deceive the public and inflict harm Dy said the bill sets a high threshold for criminal liability and expressly protects political opinions criticism of government and public officials satire journalism whistleblowing academic discourse artistic expression and religious expression Likewise the measure provides that merely liking sharing forwarding or reposting content is not punishable unless prosecutors prove beyond reasonable doubt that a person knowingly and materially participated in prohibited disinformation activities The bill also includes provisions for the establishment of a National Disinformation Council which will be responsible for monitoring and addressing the spread of false information online The council will also be tasked with providing recommendations for the development of a national strategy to combat disinformation The bill aims to prevent the spread of false information that can cause harm to individuals communities and society as a whole It is a crucial step in promoting media literacy and critical thinking among the public and ensuring that the online environment remains a safe and trustworthy space for information dissemination The passage of the bill is a significant development in the country's efforts to address the challenges posed by the spread of false information online and to protect the public from the harm caused by it The bill is a testament to the government's commitment to promoting a free and open internet and to protecting the rights of citizens to access accurate and reliable information The bill will now be sent to the Senate for further deliberation and approva





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Digital Media Anti-False Information Act House Bill 9465 National Disinformation Council Media Literacy Critical Thinking

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