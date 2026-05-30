Lawmaker Questions Timing of Senate Flood Control Probe Amid Impeachment Trial

Tingog party-list Representative Jude Acidre raises concerns that the Senate's resumption of the flood control investigation may divert public attention from the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, suggesting the probe should be handled by the Ombudsman.

A lawmaker on Saturday questioned the timing of the Senate's plan to resume its investigation into the flood control mess, suggesting it could be an attempt to divert public attention from the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte .

Speaking at a news forum in Quezon City, Tingog party-list Representative Jude Acidre raised concerns over the Senate's decision to continue the probe, which he believes may distract the public from the ongoing impeachment proceedings. The Senate had announced on Friday that a subcommittee chaired by Senator Rodante Marcoleta would resume the investigation into alleged corruption and irregularities in flood control projects on June 4.

Acidre expressed skepticism about the timing, noting that the public's attention is currently focused on the impeachment trial. He said, 'Ako pareho ako ng katanungan ng marami. Bakit kaya pinipilit nila na gawin ito sa panahong ito ngayon? Alam naman natin kung ano at saan nakatuon ang atensyon ng taumbayan.

' Translated, this means: 'Like many others, I have the same question: Why are they pushing for this at this time? We all know what the public's attention is focused on right now.

' The lawmaker pointed out that issues surrounding the flood control projects had already been examined in previous congressional hearings and are now under review by the Office of the Ombudsman, which he described as the proper forum for accountability. He emphasized that he is not suggesting evading accountability but that the proper forum should take over the process.

Acidre argued that the timing raises legitimate questions, as the Senate is expected to divide its attention between the flood control probe and Duterte's impeachment trial. He speculated that if the impeachment trial cannot be prevented, creating distractions might be the next best thing.

'Kung hindi mo naman mapipigilan 'yung impeachment trial from proceeding, baka iniisip nila pwedeng, sige, guluhin na lang natin,' Acidre said, which translates to: 'If they can no longer prevent the impeachment trial from proceeding, they may be thinking that the next best thing to do is to create distractions. ' The remarks highlight the political tensions surrounding both investigations.

The flood control probe, initially launched in previous congresses, aims to address allegations of corruption in the awarding of contracts for flood control projects. However, Acidre argued that the Ombudsman is already handling the case, making the Senate inquiry redundant. He also questioned the urgency, given that the Senate is already busy with the impeachment trial, which is a constitutional process. The impeachment trial stems from complaints against Vice President Duterte, who is accused of various offenses.

The Senate, as the impeachment court, is mandated to conduct the trial, which requires the full attention of its members. Acidre's concern is that splitting the Senate's focus could weaken the impeachment process.

Meanwhile, the flood control investigation has been a recurring issue, with past hearings uncovering irregularities but producing limited results. Critics argue that the probe is being used as a political tool. The Senate subcommittee, led by Marcoleta, is expected to hear testimonies from government officials and contractors.

However, Acidre and others question whether the timing is meant to overshadow the impeachment trial. GMA News Online sought Senator Cayetano's reaction to Acidre's remarks, but no response had been received as of posting time. The development adds another layer of complexity to the political landscape, as both investigations continue to unfold. The public remains divided, with some supporting the flood control probe as a necessary accountability measure, while others view it as a distraction.

As the June 4 hearing approaches, the Senate faces the challenge of balancing its constitutional duties with the demands of ongoing inquiries. The outcome of both processes will likely have significant implications for the administration and the opposition. In summary, Acidre's comments underscore the delicate political dynamics at play, where the timing of investigations can influence public perception and the course of justice.

The debate over the flood control probe and the impeachment trial reflects broader struggles for political leverage in the country





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Senate Inquiry Flood Control Impeachment Trial Jude Acidre Sara Duterte

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