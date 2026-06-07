Law Enforcers Recover Protected Wildlife Species

Law enforcers in the Philippines have recovered several protected wildlife species that were allegedly possessed and traded without the necessary permits. The recovery of these species is a significant step in conserving the country's natural resources and wildlife.

Law enforcers recovered several protected wildlife species which were allegedly possessed and traded without the permits required under Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which regulates the collection, possession, transport, and trade of wildlife and wildlife by-products.

The PNP chief, Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., attributed the success to the good coordination between the police and government agencies. He emphasized that the protection of natural and wildlife resources is a shared responsibility and that the PNP will continue to do its part in preserving these resources for future generations. The law enforcement agencies remain steadfast in enforcing environmental laws and supporting conservation efforts across the country.

The recovery of protected wildlife species is a significant step in conserving the country's natural resources and wildlife. The PNP's efforts in protecting the environment and wildlife are crucial in preserving the country's biodiversity and ecosystem. The law enforcement agencies will continue to work together to prevent the illegal trade and possession of protected wildlife species.

This accomplishment is a result of cooperation between the police and government agencies, which has led to a stronger protection of the country's natural and wildlife resources. The PNP's commitment to enforcing environmental laws and supporting conservation efforts is a significant step in conserving the country's natural resources and wildlife





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