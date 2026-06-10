Latest News and Updates on the Mindanao Earthquake

Stay informed with the latest news and updates on the devastating earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8. The death toll may continue to rise, and rescue and relief operations are ongoing. Bookmark this page for the most recent updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Many parts of Mindanao are still reeling from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off Sarangani on June 8. Rescue and relief operations continue as authorities assess damage, restore essential services, and assist affected communities.

As authorities have earlier said, the death toll may continue to rise. As of Tuesday night, the Office of the Civil Defense recorded over 40 deaths, four people remain missing and hundreds have been injured. More than 77,000 individuals have been affected across Mindanao, prompting large-scale relief and recovery efforts. As of Wednesday morning, over 2,000 aftershocks, ranging from magnitude 1.2 to as high as 6.4 were recorded.

Search, rescue, and retrieval operations remain ongoing in heavily affected areas, particularly in General Santos City and nearby communities. The Department of Energy is assessing damage to power facilities and coordinating with electric cooperatives and utilities to restore electricity services. Government agencies have begun damage assessments and safety inspections of public buildings and infrastructure across affected areas. Hospitals and health facilities implemented emergency measures, including temporary evacuations and safety checks following the strong tremor.

Bookmark this page to stay updated with the latest news and features related to the Mindanao earthquake. More than 2,000 aftershocks have been recorded following the powerful earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8. The number of reported deaths rose past 40 while thousands remained displaced after Monday’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake in southern Mindanao. Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net.

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Manila Philippines Mindanao Earthquake Rescue Relief Damage Assessment Power Facilities Electric Cooperatives Aftershocks Evacuations Safety Checks

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