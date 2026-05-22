Last-minute surge in voter registration applications for 2026 elections

The Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) compiled 271,199 voter registration-related applications between October 2025 and May 18, 2026, in anticipation of the November 2026 elections. Many residents still registered until the final days before the May 18 deadline, leading to long queues and a surge of applicants at registration centers.

THE Commission on Elections-Davao Region ( Comelec-Davao ) processed 271,199 voter registration -related applications for the November 2026 elections, with officials noting a last-minute surge before the May 18 deadline.

Acting regional director Atty. Gay Enumerables said the registration period, which ran from October 2025 to May 18, 2026, processed a total of 271,199 applications across the Davao Region. These included new registrations, transfers, reactivations, and updates of voter records.

"For the entire regional area, we processed 271,199 applicants," Enumerables said during the iSpeak media forum at Davao City Hall on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Election officials said registration teams conducted field operations in barangays, malls, schools, and telecommunications sites to make voter registration more accessible.

Despite months of registration activities, many residents still waited until the final days before registering, resulting in long lines and a surge of applicants at registration centers, including NCCC Mall sites, during the last weekend and on the deadline day. Comelec urged qualified voters not to wait until the deadline in future registration periods and underscored the importance of participating in elections. (Whether you are rich or poor, you have the same vote)," Enumerables said.

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