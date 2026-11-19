Floyd Mayweather Jr. sees felony theft and bad check charges dismissed by a Las Vegas court. Prosecutors dropped the case involving a $200,000 check dispute with Gold and Beyond store. The boxer had been charged in April regarding a December 2024 incident.

Legal troubles involving Floyd Mayweather Jr. have significantly decreased in Nevada, as a Las Vegas court officially dismissed all felony charges against the former boxing champion on Wednesday. The dismissal occurred directly at the request of prosecutors in Clark County, effectively ending a criminal case that had been pending since earlier this year. A hearing previously scheduled for Thursday was immediately canceled, signaling the conclusion of this specific legal chapter for the well-known athlete. The resolution marks a clear shift in the status of the allegations that had recently drawn public and legal attention to the boxer's financial conduct.

Prosecutors Drop Charges on Bad Check Allegation

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was originally charged in April with two specific felonies: theft and passing a check without sufficient funds with the intent to defraud. According to court records and the criminal complaint, prosecutors alleged that the boxer wrote a check for $200,000 in December 2024. This payment was intended for purchase at Gold and Beyond, a high-end designer resale store located in Las Vegas. The core accusation was that Mayweather executed this transaction despite having insufficient funds available in his bank account to cover the amount.

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The decision to dismiss these charges was not automatic but was initiated by the prosecution team themselves. Clark County prosecutors formally requested the dismissal, leading the court to clear Mayweather of these specific criminal accusations. This move resolves the immediate legal threat posed by the theft and fraud charges, allowing the boxer to avoid further legal proceedings related to this particular incident. The cancellation of the Thursday hearing confirms that no further judicial action is required at this time regarding the bad check allegations.

Attorneys Seek Comment as Legal Issues Persist

Despite the dismissal of these criminal charges, the legal landscape for Floyd Mayweather Jr. remains complex, with multiple other disputes active in different jurisdictions. The Associated Press attempted to obtain official statements regarding this recent development by contacting Mayweather's attorney, representatives from the Clark County prosecutor's office, and legal counsel for Gold and Beyond. However, as of the reporting time, no formal comment was received from these parties in response to emails, voice messages, and text inquiries sent during the week.

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The dismissal in Nevada does not erase a history of financial and contractual disputes that have surfaced over the past year. Earlier this year, Mayweather faced a lawsuit in New York concerning an alleged failure to pay rent for a Manhattan apartment. Additionally, he was involved in financial disputes with multiple jewelers, suggesting that the issues surrounding the Las Vegas check were part of a broader pattern of economic contention. These recurring legal challenges have kept the boxer in the news, even outside of his professional athletic career.

Canceled Fights and Breach of Contract Claims

Mayweather's return to the boxing ring has also been hindered by significant legal obstacles. The boxer, a former five-division world champion who retired in 2017 with an undefeated 50-0 record, had announced plans to come out of retirement earlier this year. He was scheduled to compete in Athens, Greece, at the "Battle of the Legends" boxing match in June. This high-profile event was ultimately canceled due to a legal dispute involving his management and promotional partners.

The cancellation was driven by a lawsuit filed by CSI Sports in the Southern District of New York district court. CSI accused Mayweather of breaching his contract for allegedly failing to fight Mike Tyson in a separate event. Mayweather denied these allegations in court documents, contesting the claims made by the sports management company. This legal battle over the Tyson fight represents a major hurdle in his potential comeback and adds to the financial liabilities he faces from other parties.

Broader Financial Litigation and Business Disputes

Beyond the specific bad check incident and the CSI Sports lawsuit, Mayweather has faced additional legal actions regarding his business operations. He filed a lawsuit in New York against his former business manager, alleging that the individual had engaged in a yearslong fraud scheme. This accusation suggests that Mayweather has also been a victim of financial misconduct by those closest to his business affairs. Such claims indicate that his financial disputes are multifaceted, involving both creditors and former associates.

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As the felony charges in Las Vegas are dismissed, the immediate criminal threat to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Nevada is removed. However, the ongoing civil lawsuits in New York and the unresolved contractual issues with CSI Sports continue to impact his public and professional standing. The case highlights the complex intersection of high-profile athletics, finance, and law that characterizes much of the current period in Mayweather's career. Future developments in the New York litigation will likely remain a focal point for observers and media outlets monitoring his activities.