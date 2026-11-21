Thirty-six fisherfolk in Lapu-Lapu City earned P233,100 from selling 1,554 kilograms of bangus under DSWD 7 Project Lawa at Binhi, marking a significant boost for local food security and livelihood efforts.

Thirty-six fisherfolk residing in Barangay Pangan-an, located on Olango Island within Lapu-Lapu City, generated P233,100 in gross income following a successful aquaculture harvest. This financial return resulted from the sale of 1,554 kilograms of bangus, marketed at a price of P150 per kilogram. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 officially announced these figures on Thursday, November 19, 2026, highlighting this as the third harvest cycle under their community livelihood framework.

Record-Breaking Bangus Harvest Yields

DSWD 7 reported that the latest production cycle yielded a significantly higher volume compared to previous harvesting activities conducted by the same group. The agency emphasized that the increased output demonstrates the effectiveness of the current farming techniques and management strategies employed by the beneficiaries. Several buyers attended the harvesting event to purchase substantial quantities of the fresh milkfish, ensuring immediate sales and revenue realization for the fisherfolk.

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DSWD 7 Supports Community Livelihood Program

The beneficiaries are participants in Project Lawa at Binhi, a specialized livelihood initiative designed by DSWD to support community-based activities. This program aims to simultaneously improve food security and create sustainable income opportunities for vulnerable sectors. Through this initiative, DSWD promotes community-driven livelihood activities that strengthen local food security and foster self-reliance among participants.

Lapu-Lapu City Government Partnership Role

DSWD 7 credited the success of this fish-farming initiative to the collaborative support provided by the Lapu-Lapu City Government. The local government contributes essential resources and backing to the livelihood project, while DSWD 7 oversees its implementation and provides technical guidance. This partnership model ensures that the project remains aligned with local needs and maintains high standards of operational efficiency.

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Implementation Strategy Follows Hapsay Approach

The agency ensures that all activities follow Hapsay, an organizational approach described by DSWD 7 as organized, efficient, and beneficiary-centered. This methodology prioritizes the needs of the participants while streamlining administrative processes to maximize resource utility. The structured implementation allows for consistent monitoring and evaluation of the project's impact on the community's economic well-being.

Future Outlook for Fisherfolk Economic Growth

The successful completion of this third harvest cycle sets a positive precedent for future livelihood endeavors in the region. By combining government support with community effort, the fisherfolk have established a reliable income source that contributes to their economic resilience. Continued adherence to these structured programs is expected to further enhance the financial stability and food security of families in Barangay Pangan-an.