Lapu-Lapu City Employees to Receive P3,000 Bonus for 65th Charter Day

A P3,000 bonus for city employees is part of the 65th Charter Day celebrations. The mayor highlighted it as recognition of workers' dedication, though a distribution date is pending. The June 17 holiday honors the city's 1961 charter and its namesake, Datu Lapulapu.

The Lapu-Lapu City Government will grant a P3,000 bonus to both regular and casual employees as part of the city's 65th Charter Day celebrations. This was announced by Mayor Ma.

Cynthia King-Chan during a press conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Chan made the announcement ahead of the celebration, explaining that the bonus serves as a formal recognition of the hard work and dedication of the city's workforce. Although funds have been allocated for the bonus, the city government has not yet released a distribution schedule. Under Proclamation No. 1276, June 17 is a special non-working holiday in Lapu-Lapu City, allowing residents to participate in Charter Day activities.

The city commemorates its charter anniversary every June 17, marking its transformation from the former municipality of Opon into a chartered city through Republic Act No. 3134, signed by former President Carlos P. Garcia in 1961. The city was renamed in honor of Datu Lapulapu, the leader of Mactan who famously defeated Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in the Battle of Mactan in 1521





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lapu-Lapu City Charter Day Bonus Employees Mayor Cynthia Chan Datu Lapulapu Special Holiday

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HVI falls in Iloilo City drug bust; P952,000 'shabu' seizedOPERATIVES of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized approximately 140 grams of suspected shabu valued at P952,0

Read more »

MODUS: CP na P50K ang halaga, tinangay ng ‘Salisi’ na tandem; P20K sa e-wallet, sinimot dinSapul sa CCTV camera ang modus na pananalisi ng isang lalaki at isang babae para matangay nila ang cellphone ng isang babae na nagkakahalaga ng P50,000 sa loob ng isang fast food restaurant sa Tondo, Maynila. Ang P20,000 na halaga sa e-wallet ng biktima, sinimot din ng mga kawatan. Ang taktika ng tandem na suspek, alamin para ‘di maging biktima.

Read more »

Suzuki e-Vitara Launched in the Philippines, Priced at P2,020,000The Suzuki e-Vitara is the Japanese brand's first battery electric vehicle, launched at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show. It features an aggressive front fascia, a 'Metal Beast' design language, and a range of 475km. The e-Vitara is priced at P2,020,000 and will be offered in a single variant.

Read more »

PTWG gitahasan sa himuong development sa Camp LapuGiumol ang usa ka Provincial Technical Working Group (PTWG) nga maoy mangulo sa himuong mga development sa Camp Lapu-Lapu, ang headquarters sa Visayas Command s

Read more »