Lapu-Lapu City Educational Assistance Programme

A new educational assistance programme, the Lapu-Lapu City Educational Assistance for Higher Education Programme (EAHELLC), was established by the City Council. Students with General Weighted Average (GWA) of 80-89% can avail of P5,000 assistance per semester, while students with GWA of 90-94% can receive up to P7,500 per semester and those with GWA of 95-100% can receive P10,000 per semester. The programme includes priority degree programs and specialized courses in fields such education, social work, fisheries, engineering, accountancy, agriculture, medicine and law.

Makabaton na og mas dako nga kahigayunan sa pag-eskwela sa kolehiyo ang mga estudyante sa Dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu human giaprubahan sa Kagamhanang Lokal angusa ka ordinansa nga nag-establisar og bag-ong programa sa tabang pinansyal alang sa edukasyon sa kabus nga mga lumolupyo.

Giaprubahan sa City Council ang Resolution No. 17-1857-2026 ug gipatuman ang Ordinance No. 17-062-2026, nga pormal nga nagtukod sa ‘Lapu-Lapu City Educational Assistance for Higher Education Program’ (EAHELLC). Ubos sa maong ordinansa, ang kuwalipikadong mga benepisaryo makadawat sa sinugdanan og P5,000 nga tabang pinansyal matag semester alang sa mga adunay general weighted average (GWA) nga 80 porsiyento ngadto sa 89 porsiyento





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Education Assistance Higher Education Students Priorit Degree Programs Specialised Courses Fields Engineering Social Work

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