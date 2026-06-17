Lapu-Lapu City Celebrates 65th Charter Day with Presidential Grant and Major Development Plans

Lapu-Lapu City marked its 65th Charter Day with a vibrant celebration at the City Hall grounds. Mayor Ma. Cynthia Chan delivered an address honoring residents and workers, highlighting recent achievements such as a fully locally-funded housing program and successful hosting of the ASEAN Summit 2026. The National Government announced a P200,000 grant per barangay for community development. The mayor also outlined future projects including a new City Hall building and a modernized complex. The event underscored the city's progress and commitment to further growth.

Lapu-Lapu City vibrated with pride as it celebrated its 65th Charter Day on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the City Hall grounds. The celebration was highlighted by an address from Mayor Ma.

Cynthia "Cindi" Chan, who expressed gratitude to the city's residents and workers, calling them the true backbone and driving force behind the city's continuous progress. The event was further elevated by an announcement from the National Government that the Office of the President is granting P200,000 to each barangay in Lapu-Lapu City to boost local community development. In her speech, Mayor Chan reflected on several major milestones achieved by the city.

She praised the success of the city's fully local government-funded comprehensive housing initiative, which has provided shelter for many families. Additionally, she highlighted the recent upgrades to medical equipment at both the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital and Santa Rosa Community Hospital, improving healthcare services for residents. The mayor also commended the community for its role in hosting the Asean Summit 2026 earlier this year and for launching the OneLapuLapu app, a digital platform that enhances citizen engagement and service delivery.

Looking forward, Chan unveiled ambitious plans for major infrastructure upgrades. These include the construction of a new City Hall building and the modernization of the entire Lapu-Lapu City Hall Complex. These projects aim to enhance public services and accommodate the city's growing administrative needs. The celebration concluded with a sense of unity and optimism, as Lapu-Lapu City continues to build on its legacy of progress and community-driven development





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Lapu-Lapu City Charter Day Mayor Cindi Chan ASEAN Summit Development Grant Infrastructure Barangay Funding

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