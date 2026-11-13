Lany Cancels Sold-Out Cebu Concert Due to Roof Safety Concerns

Lany canceled its sold-out Cebu concert on Nov. 12 after steel debris fell from the venue roof. Frontman Paul Klein apologized to fans, and refunds will be offered.

Lany canceled its sold-out Cebu concert on Thursday, hours before the scheduled show at SM Seaside Cebu Arena, due to safety concerns involving the venue roofing.

The Nov. 12 concert was part of the band's Soft World Tour. Frontman Paul Klein apologized to Filipino fans in a series of Instagram Stories. Klein said he was on his way from his hotel to the venue when he received news that four-foot steel debris had fallen from the arena roof. He expressed disappointment over not being able to perform for fans who had made time and spent their hard-earned money to attend the show.

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Band Cites Safety Concerns for Cebu Concert

The singer said the band had not received clarification from the venue on when it would be safe to enter again, prompting the promoter to cancel the performance. In a social media post, Lany said, Your safety is our #1 priority, we are so sorry.

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Klein also shared his disappointment over the cancellation, saying, I am super upset to not be playing our sold-out show tonight, and my heart breaks for everyone that took their time and spent their hard-earned money to be with us. Klein stressed that he would not want anyone to get seriously injured at one of the band's concerts. I wouldn't be able to live with myself if someone was seriously injured at one of our shows, he said.

I love Cebu, I love the Philippines, and I love and deeply appreciate every single one of our fans, he added. We will always be coming back and I hope to see every single one of you next time. He ended his message with Mahal kita forever. In another message, Klein wrote, Cebu, it breaks our hearts that we can't play for you tonight.

Promoter Confirms Full Refunds for Tickets

We're so sorry, you mean the world to our band! Mahal kita sobra and we can't wait for the day we're together again! Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines confirmed the cancellation in a separate announcement, citing significant safety issues involving the venue roofing. The promoter initially announced that the show would be postponed after the roofing concerns were discovered following soundcheck.

However, a subsequent statement confirmed that the concert would no longer push through. Live Nation Philippines apologized for the inconvenience and disappointment caused by the development, particularly to fans who had been looking forward to the sold-out performance. All tickets purchased for the Nov. 12 concert will be refunded. Ticket holders may request refunds through the SM Tickets Refund Portal or by emailing the provided contact address.

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Davao Show Also Canceled Due to Safety Issues

The cancellation also follows the announcement that Lany's scheduled Nov. 14 performance at Crocodile Park Concert Grounds in Davao has been canceled due to production and safety concerns. Ticket holders will be given refund options or the opportunity to use their credits, according to the announcement. Lany, composed of Klein and drummer Jake Goss, is known for hit songs such as ILYSB, Malibu Nights, Thru These Tears, Super Far, and Mean It.

The band has developed a strong following in the Philippines, where it has performed for Filipino fans on several occasions.