Landslide in Remote Sarangani Village Leaves Residents Without Clean Water, Medicine, and Fuel for Relief Efforts

A landslide in Barangay Kaltuad, Glan, Sarangani has buried at least three residents and cut off the mountain village, which already suffered from lack of clean water and medical supplies. Children are falling ill with diarrhea due to contaminated water, while victims' families fear remains cannot be recovered without special equipment. Though some relief packs have arrived, the absence of gasoline and diesel is crippling rescue and daily survival efforts.

The journey to Barangay Kaltuad , a remote mountain village in Glan , Sarangani , begins with a 30-minute motorcycle ride from the main highway, crossing four rivers along the way.

This isolation has become a dire burden for residents, particularly after a landslide struck two small districts or purok within the community. Drone footage reveals the extensive damage, confirming that at least three residents were buried beneath the mud and debris. Among the victims are the wife and brother-in-law of a local resident named Rommel. The identity of the third victim remains unknown.

Compounding the tragedy, the village lacks the specialized equipment needed to recover the remains, leaving families fearing that their loved ones may never be retrieved. The community's sense of loss is deepened by the absence of any concrete hope for recovery efforts. The aftermath of the landslide has exacerbated pre-existing hardships. Barangay Kaltuad has long suffered from a lack of potable water and insufficient medical supplies at the local health center.

Since the earthquake that likely triggered the landslide, many children have fallen ill with diarrhea and fever, diseases linked to contaminated water. Residents refer to the condition as LBM, or liquid bowel movement, a common term for acute diarrhea in the Philippines. With no medicines available, families are left to cope without proper treatment, and the situation is especially critical for vulnerable children and the elderly. The health crisis is unfolding in a setting where even basic necessities are scarce.

Meanwhile, those who lost their homes are forced to live under makeshift tents, waiting for assistance that has been slow to arrive. According to the Barangay chairman, an initial batch of relief supplies has been delivered, and the mayor of Glan, Sarangani has assured that more relief packs are being prepared and distributed.

However, a critical gap remains: there has been no delivery of gasoline or diesel, which are essential for powering equipment, transporting aid, and operating water filtration systems. The shortage of fuel further hampers rescue and recovery operations, leaving the isolated village effectively cut off from timely support. The combination of geographic isolation, infrastructure damage, and logistical failures has created a protracted emergency that demands urgent, coordinated intervention from local and national authorities.

Note: The description of the motorcycle journey and river crossings emphasizes the village's inaccessibility. The mention of drone footage and buried victims underscores the scale of the landslide. The lack of special equipment points to the challenges in body recovery. The reference to dirty water and diarrhea highlights the public health emergency.

The makeshift tents illustrate the displacement crisis. The mention of initial aid delivered and the mayor's statement shows some response, but the absence of fuel deliveries reveals a critical shortfall in the relief effort





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Landslide Sarangani Glan Barangay Kaltuad Diarrhea Potable Water Relief No Medicine Fuel Shortage Drone Footage Victims Buried Earthquake Makeshift Tents Health Center Local Government

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