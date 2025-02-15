LANDERS Superstore Awards Two Lucky Members Brand-New Cars in 'Shop & Win' Raffle

LANDERS Superstore, the country's fastest-growing membership shopping destination, celebrated its 8th anniversary with an exciting 'Shop & Win' raffle grand awarding ceremony, where two lucky members drove home in brand-new cars.

LANDERS Superstore, the country's fastest-growing membership shopping destination, amplified the rewards of shopping by awarding two lucky members with brand-new cars during the ' Shop & Win ' raffle grand awarding ceremony held at Landers Arca South on February 13, 2025. The event marked a thrilling culmination of the brand's 8th anniversary celebrations.

From millions of hopeful participants, Ingrid Rose Panuncialman from Landers Alabang drove away with the ultimate prize - a luxurious Porsche 911 Carrera S. Joy Felycitas Alzate from Landers Davao won a stylish Kia Sonet. Both winners beamed with joy as Landers Chief Transformation Officer Bill Cummings handed over the keys, joined by Kia Philippines executives for the Kia Sonet awarding.For Alzate, the news was a delightful surprise. As a loyal Landers member since the Davao branch opened, she shared, 'I joined just for fun. I never thought I'd actually win a car.' The 'Shop & Win' promotion, which ran from June to December 2024, attracted a record-breaking three million entries from Landers members across its 14 stores nationwide. Apart from the two car winners, 64 other fortunate participants received exciting prizes such as a year's supply of Landers Caltex Fuel, a year's supply of Landers Central Pizza, iPads, gift certificates, and Maya credits, among others. 'This overwhelming response reflects the excitement and trust Landers has built with its growing two-million-strong membership community,' Cummings said. He added that the raffle's success underscores Landers Superstore's commitment to making every member feel valued. 'We want our members to know that when they choose Landers, they're choosing more than just great products; they're choosing a rewarding experience,' Cummings said. With the incredible turnout of the 'Shop & Win' promotion, Landers promises even bigger surprises and more rewarding events in the future. Visit www.landers.ph or follow Landers Superstore on social media for more information





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LANDERS Superstore Membership Shopping Shop & Win Raffle Prizes Anniversary Automotive Kia Porsche

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Landers Superstore Celebrates 8th Anniversary with Grand Prize of a Porsche 911 Carrera SLanders Superstore celebrated its 8th anniversary with a grand event at its Arca South branch, awarding lucky members with an array of exciting prizes, including the grand prize of a brand new Porsche 911 Carrera S worth PHP 18 million. The event, a highlight of the Shop & Win Grand Draw, featured celebrity guests, engaging activities, and a star-studded lineup of performers.

Read more »

Landers Superstore celebrates 8th year with a Porsche 911 Grand PrizeA brand-new Porsche 911 Carrera S worth PHP 18 million took center stage on January 20, 2025, as Landers Superstore awarded the grand prize to one lucky member during its Shop & Win Grand Draw.

Read more »

Landers Superstore Celebrates 8th Anniversary with Porsche 911 Carrera S GiveawayLanders Superstore celebrated its 8th anniversary with a grand prize giveaway event featuring a Porsche 911 Carrera S. The event, held at their Arca South branch, included exciting activities, celebrity performances, and interactive games, culminating in the awarding of the luxury car to a lucky member.

Read more »

US business software firm to set up shop in PHTHE Philippines has bagged an investment deal with Salesforce, a US-based customer relationship management technology firm, which plans start operations this year, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Tuesday.

Read more »

Roque wooes Shein to set up shop in PHTRADE Secretary Cristina Roque has urged fast fashion online retailer Shein to expand its presence in the Philippines by establishing manufacturing operations in the country.

Read more »

Coffee Shop POS Machine Stolen in Marikina CityCCTV footage captured a man stealing a point-of-sale (POS) machine from a coffee shop in Marikina City. The incident occurred during lunchtime on Sunday. The suspect, wearing a bonnet, approached the counter pretending to order but quickly snatched the device and fled. The stolen gadget is valued at around P15,000. The shop owner reported the theft to the barangay and posted the CCTV footage on social media, which quickly went viral. Several people recognized the suspect, who is believed to be from the local market area. Barangay authorities have launched an investigation following tips from the public.

Read more »