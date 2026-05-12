Land Transportation Office Issues Show-Cause Orders to Supercar Owners for Traffic Violations

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) summoned owners of an Aston Martin Vantage and a Ferrari 488 Spider for reckless driving and unauthorized license plates, respectively. Both vehicles have been alarmed, and the owners' licenses suspended while they face hearings to address violations.

Two supercar owners faced severe penalties from the Land Transportation Office ( LTO ) after being caught violating traffic laws. The individuals, owners of an Aston Martin Vantage and a Ferrari 488 Spider, have been issued show-cause orders for different offenses.

The Ferrari owner is being summoned to explain the use of an unauthorized license plate bearing the word 'OPPA,' replacing the official number required by law. Thesuspect allegedly flouted regulations by failing to attach a proper license plate, a requirement under national motor vehicle laws.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Aston Martin Vantage was accused of reckless driving after the car was allegedly clocked at 200 kilometers per hour along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, far exceeding speed limits. Both vehicles have been immobilized by the LTO, and the drivers' licenses of the owners were suspended pending their appearance before regulatory authorities.

The Ferrari owner must appear before the Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) on May 19 to respond to accusations of 'failure to attach a motor vehicle license plate' and 'improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

' If they fail to answer the charges, their right to a hearing will be forfeited, and the agency will proceed based on collected evidence. Similarly, the Aston Martin owner must present themselves on May 20 to contest reckless driving charges and allegations of being unfit to operate a vehicle. LTO Chief Asst. Secretary Markus Lacanilao issued a stern warning: 'Privilege and social status are no defense against traffic laws.

Every driver has a responsibility to adhere to road regulations and ensure public safety. We will not tolerate irresponsible driving that endangers others.

' The incident highlights broader concerns over luxury vehicle owners disregarding traffic laws, with authorities emphasizing that all motorists, regardless of their economic standing, must comply with legal requirements. This enforcement action underscores the government's commitment to holding drivers accountable and prioritizing road safety for all users





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Supercars Traffic Violations LTO Reckless Driving Road Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA Draft Lottery: Wizards land No. 1 overall pick; Jazz, Grizzlies, Bulls in Top 4Your Trusted Online Source, The News Authority of the Filipino.

Read more »

ICC issues warrant of arrest for Bato dela Rosa over war on drugs killingsYour Trusted Online Source, The News Authority of the Filipino.

Read more »

Interpol issues red notices for Bantag, Ang, DumlaoThe Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced on Monday, May 11, that the Interpol has approved the country's requests for the

Read more »

Robinsons Land Corp. Reports Strong First-Quarter Results, Focuses on Recurring Income StreamsRobinsons Land Corp. (RLC) reported Monday that its first-quarter net income grew 9 percent to P4.4 billion, driven by strong residential sales and steady growth in its recurring income portfolio. The company’s investment portfolio, which includes malls, offices, hotels, and logistics, remained the primary earnings driver, contributing 75 percent of total revenues. Residential revenues specifically surged 39 percent to P2.7 billion, aided by improved project execution and higher revenue recognition.

Read more »