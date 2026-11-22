Lamborghini unveils the Temerario Spyder, a hybrid V8 convertible with 907hp, a retractable hardtop, and 0-100kph in 2.8 seconds, launching in winter 2026.

Lamborghini officially introduced the Temerario Spyder on November 19, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the brand's hybrid supercar lineage. The convertible variant arrives just 18 months after the initial reveal of the Temerario Coupe in the summer of 2024, delivering the expected open-air experience with advanced engineering precision. This rapid development cycle underscores the manufacturer's commitment to expanding its hybrid portfolio while maintaining the high-performance standards associated with the brand.

Hybrid V8 Powertrain and Performance Specs

The Lamborghini Temerario Spyder retains the sophisticated hybrid powertrain found in its coupe sibling, centered around a flat-plane crank 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This high-revving internal combustion unit is capable of reaching 10,250rpm, providing a distinct acoustic character that complements the electric assistance from three electric motors. The combined system generates a total output of 907hp and 800Nm of torque, ensuring that performance metrics remain uncompromised despite the addition of the convertible mechanism.

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Power delivery is managed through a four-wheel-drive system, with two electric motors powering the front axle and the V8 driving the rear. This setup enables the Temerario Spyder to accelerate from 0 to 100kph in just 2.8 seconds and reach 0 to 200kph in 7.3 seconds. The vehicle boasts a top speed of 343kph, figures that mirror the capabilities of the fixed-roof coupe, demonstrating that the retractable top does not detract from the car's athletic prowess.

Retractable Hardtop and Structural Rigidity

A defining feature of the Lamborghini Temerario Spyder is its newly developed retractable hardtop, which replaces the fabric roofs typical of previous convertible models. Stephan Winkelmann, the CEO of Lamborghini, highlighted that this is the first time the brand has fitted a retractable hardtop to one of its Spyder models, aiming to offer customers two distinct driving experiences without compromising on technology or emotion. The roof operates via an electric system controlled by ten actuators, allowing for swift and smooth deployment even at lower speeds.

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To accommodate this complex roof mechanism, Lamborghini engineers undertook a complete redesign of the top rear three-quarter section of the vehicle. This area features new cowls positioned directly behind the driver and passenger seats, which extend down toward the rear spoiler and display the manufacturer's signature hexagon pattern. The design minimizes the visual gap between the rear flanks and the engine cover, which retains its eight ventilation slots to showcase the eight-cylinder engine beneath.

Despite the addition of the roof system, structural integrity remains a primary focus. The Temerario Spyder features additional stiffening elements and redesigned sections behind the seats to maintain chassis stiffness. Lamborghini reports a six percent increase in torsional rigidity compared to the Huracan Spyder, along with a nine percent increase in dynamic bending stiffness of the body shell and a six percent improvement in dynamic torsional rigidity. These engineering adjustments ensure that the vehicle maintains its handling precision and safety standards.

Stakeholder Vision and Market Positioning

Stephan Winkelmann, the boss of Lamborghini, emphasized the strategic importance of the Temerario Spyder in the company's recent history. He stated that the vehicle offers customers two different experiences of the same car, highlighting the 920 CV output and the innovation of the retractable hardtop. This positioning aligns with the brand's goal to blend traditional supercar emotion with modern hybrid technology, appealing to enthusiasts who desire both open-air driving and cutting-edge performance.

The vehicle also introduces new customization options through Lamborghini's personalization program, allowing buyers to tailor the car to their specific preferences. This includes the option to install an Akrapovic exhaust system for those seeking a louder, more aggressive sound profile. Additionally, the 'Alleggerita' pack is available for customers who wish to reduce weight and enhance performance by slathering the entire car in carbon fiber components, further emphasizing the brand's dedication to bespoke luxury.

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Real-World Impact and Driving Dynamics

The Temerario Spyder offers a range of driving modes, from an all-electric front-wheel-drive setup for silent urban commuting to a full-on drift specification for track enthusiasts. Spyder-specific tweaks to the suspension system have been implemented to improve comfort, addressing common concerns associated with convertible supercars. These adjustments ensure that the vehicle remains viable for daily use while still delivering the high-performance characteristics expected from a Lamborghini.

Aero efficiency has also been optimized for the convertible variant to ensure stability at high speeds. Tweaks to the aerodynamic profile help manage airflow around the cabin and rear wing, preventing issues such as hair displacement during spirited driving. The rear window can also be opened or closed independently, providing additional ventilation options for passengers. These features collectively enhance the real-world usability of the Temerario Spyder, making it a versatile addition to the supercar market.

Launch Timeline and Availability Details

The Lamborghini Temerario Spyder was revealed in time for the winter season of 2026, a timing that contrasts with the traditional preference for summer launches. Lamborghini's decision to unveil the vehicle in colder conditions highlights its all-weather capabilities and the robustness of its hybrid powertrain. The car represents a significant step forward in the evolution of the Temerario lineup, offering an alternative to the coupe for customers seeking a more engaging driving experience.

As the automotive industry continues to shift towards electrification, the Temerario Spyder serves as a bridge between traditional internal combustion engines and future electric vehicles. The integration of the V8 engine with electric motors allows for a seamless transition, providing instant torque and reduced emissions without sacrificing the iconic Lamborghini driving experience. This model is expected to appeal to a broad range of enthusiasts, from those who prioritize performance to those who value the aesthetic and emotional appeal of a convertible supercar.