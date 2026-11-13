Lakers Injury Update: Austin Reaves Day-to-Day, Luka Doncic Ready for Phoenix

Lakers coach JJ Redick provides updates on Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic ahead of the game against the Suns. Reaves has a bruised heel while Doncic is cleared to play.

The Los Angeles Lakers are managing injury concerns for two key guards ahead of their upcoming matchup in Phoenix. Lakers head coach JJ Redick confirmed on Friday that guard Austin Reaves is dealing with a bruised heel, while scoring leader Luka Doncic is expected to be available for the game on Sunday. Both players raised concerns during the team's 123-112 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Injury Status and Game Availability

Redick stated that Luka Doncic is expected to suit up for the Lakers on Sunday in Phoenix after rolling his ankle during the recent win against the Bucks. Doncic is currently the NBA scoring leader with an average of 38.6 points per game. Coach Redick expressed confidence in Doncic's availability, noting that the ankle injury appears manageable for the upcoming contest.

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Austin Reaves, who sits fifteenth in the league with 24.7 points per game, has been designated as day-to-day due to the heel issue. Reaves injured his left heel in the third quarter of the Wednesday game when he landed awkwardly after a dunk attempt. He checked himself out of the remainder of that contest and did not return. The Lakers currently hold a seven-game winning streak, moving them to the top of the overall NBA standings with an 11-2 record.

Medical Assessment and Team Decisions

Redick explained that the team and Reaves made a collective decision not to pursue imaging exams for the heel injury. Instead, the medical staff opted for a day-to-day designation to monitor the guard's progress. The coach described the injury as minor, assuming the day-to-day status reflects the severity of the condition. This approach allows the team to manage his workload while ensuring he is prepared for the next scheduled game.

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Another guard, Collin Sexton, is also listed as day-to-day following a head collision with Milwaukee's Ryan Rollins. Redick confirmed that a concussion has been ruled out for Sexton. The backcourt injury updates come as the Lakers continue their strong start to the season without a single loss in November.

Impact on Lakers Offensive Engine

The health of Reaves and Doncic is critical for the Lakers, as their backcourt serves as the primary offensive engine for the team. This is the first season after LeBron James departed, and the pair has been instrumental in driving the team's success. Both players were significantly limited by injuries last season, with Reaves playing only 51 games and Doncic playing 64 games, just enough to qualify for his second NBA scoring title.

The Lakers made an impressive run through March last season, establishing themselves as dark-horse contenders. However, their campaign was derailed when both Reaves and Doncic suffered injuries during a loss at Oklahoma City on April 2. Reaves did not return to action until April 29, while Doncic's season ended completely. The team hopes to avoid a similar pattern this year as they navigate the early stages of the schedule.