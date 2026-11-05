Unesco adds Laguna Copperplate, UST Baybayin documents, Obusan archive to Memory of the World register

Three Philippine documentary heritage items were inscribed in the Unesco Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific regional register. They are the Laguna Copperplate Inscription, the UST Baybayin Documents and the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group Audiovisual Archive.

Three pieces of Philippine documentary heritage were inscribed in the Unesco Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific regional register on November 5 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Unesco-Philippine National Commission announced that all three Philippine nominations were successfully inscribed during the committee's 11th general meeting. The inscribed items are the Laguna Copperplate Inscription, the Baybayin Documents kept at the Archivo de la Universidad de Santo Tomas, and the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group Audiovisual Archive. The recognition was announced by Unacom in a Facebook post. The Laguna Copperplate Inscription is the Philippines' earliest known historical document.

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Laguna Copperplate Debt Record

According to Unacom, it contains a record on debt acquittal etched into a thin copperplate as early as the year 900. The artifact is held at the National Museum of Anthropology. The UST Baybayin Documents are the oldest known manuscripts written entirely in Baybayin. According to Unacom, the manuscripts show structural correspondences with Southeast Asian and North Indian writing systems.

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The documents consist of old records that show women's participation in trade, including the sale and purchase of land. They contain two deeds of sale of land from the 17th century and are kept at the Archivo de la Universidad de Santo Tomas. The Baybayin Documents were declared a National Cultural Treasure by the National Archives of the Philippines in 2014.

UST noted that a little over a decade after Documents A and B of the Baybayin scripts became the country's first archival National Cultural Treasure, the Asia and the Pacific Region now recognizes the value of this piece of the country's history. The Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group Audiovisual Archive is composed of over 3,700 ethnographic films and recordings from 1970 to 2016 initiated by Obusan, a National Artist.

Obusan Folkloric Archive Films

Unacom said it documents indigenous dances, rituals and community practices across the Philippines. UST said it is honored to be the home of a precious National Cultural Treasure that has now been inscribed in the register. The university congratulated the Archivo de la Universidad de Santo Tomas and thanked stakeholders who help care for these important pieces of heritage. The 415-year-old university said the inscription was a proud moment not only for Thomasians but also for Filipinos.

UST added that as the country faces the challenges of the modern world, may it do so with renewed respect for the treasured past cared for in the present. Unacom said the achievement brings greater international recognition to the Philippines' rich documentary heritage and opens new opportunities to preserve, share and promote these invaluable treasures for future generations. If approved, the Baybayin documents will join other Philippine documents on the Unesco list.

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These include the Hinilawod Epic Chant Recordings, the Doctrina Christiana, the first book printed in the country, the Culion Leprosy Archives, and the presidential papers of former President Manuel Quezon.