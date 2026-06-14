Lacson warns of potential disruptions in Senate premises, calls for unity

Senator Panfilo Lacson has expressed concerns over the Senate leadership and potential disruptions in the Senate premises. He emphasized the importance of resolving issues on the Senate floor rather than on social media. Senator Erwin Tulfo has called for unity among senators in addressing public concerns, such as high prices of goods and low income.

Senator Panfilo Lacson has expressed concerns over the Senate leadership and potential disruptions in the Senate premises. He stated that the Senate leadership should be officially and formally resolved, and that he hopes this can be settled if a special session is called.

Lacson also expressed readiness for any contingencies that may arise, citing a discussion with colleagues regarding potential disruptions. He emphasized the importance of resolving issues on the Senate floor rather than on social media.

Meanwhile, Senator Erwin Tulfo has called for unity among senators in addressing public concerns, such as high prices of goods and low income. He urged senators to stop dividing the chamber and the people.

Additionally, Lacson claimed that 18 alleged former Marines were being used to stage an incident in the Senate, and that the staging area may be the Senate itself. However, during a consultative meeting presided over by Senator Erwin Tulfo, the 18 supposed former bodyguards of former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co did not participate in Senate proceedings, instead staying at the office of Senator Robin Padilla





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Senator Panfilo Lacson Senate Leadership Potential Disruptions Unity Among Senators High Prices Of Goods Low Income

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