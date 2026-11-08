Lacson: Senate to release bicam transcripts for 2027 budget, invite watchdog groups

Senator Panfilo Lacson said the Senate will release transcripts and livestream the bicameral deliberations on the proposed 2027 national budget, and invite budget watchdog groups to ensure transparency.

The Senate will release transcripts and livestream the bicameral conference committee deliberations on the proposed 2027 national budget, Senator Panfilo Lacson said Sunday. Lacson said the transcript would help lawmakers and the public track who pushed for realignments of specific items in the budget bill.

There should be a transcript containing the minutes so it will be clear who initiated amendments and who pushed for realignments, Lacson said. The budget bill is the only measure whose bicameral proceedings do not have a transcript, so we cannot trace who made what amendment, he said. Now there should be a transcript because for the longest time, it had none, Lacson said in an interview on DZMM radio.

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Senate Transparency Measures for 2027 Budget

Aside from continuing transparency measures from the 2026 budget, Lacson said the Senate also plans to identify senators who proposed amendments to the budget bill and post the proceedings on the Senate website. For the 2027 budget, Lacson said the Senate plans to invite budget advocacy groups like the People's Budget Coalition to the bicameral proceedings to better ensure transparency.

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I told the groups that vigilance is not enough and that they should resort to shaming against lawmakers who sneak in questionable realignments, Lacson said. For this year's budget deliberations, Lacson said the Senate plans to invite budget advocacy groups like the People's Budget Coalition to the bicameral proceedings to better ensure transparency.

Senator JV Ejercito also confirmed that the bicameral deliberations, which would reconcile the Senate and the House of Representatives' differing versions of the budget bill, would also be livestreamed to allow the public to watch the proceedings in real time. Lacson also raised concerns over the questionable coordinates in the proposed 2027 national budget flagged by budget advocacy groups.

Geotagging Errors Flagged by Budget Advocates

I thought Leyte was already far enough, until I heard the People's Budget Coalition flagged a project whose coordinates pointed to the Celebes Sea, he said. So this is not a mere typo error because the projects are geotagged and should be pinpointed, Lacson said. That's what geotagging is for, to make it easy to locate and inspect a project so its quality can be checked and verified, he said.

Meanwhile, Lacson said senators would relay Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Giovanni Lopez's requirements for project funding, including program of works, feasibility studies, and geotagging. The senator also said the Unified Account Code Structure should be used throughout the process to ensure smooth tracking of project implementation. The developments come as the Senate reviews the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for fiscal year 2027. Lacson's remarks followed a Supreme Court ruling on past budgets that he described as timely.

The Department of Agriculture also admitted submitting wrong coordinates for eight proposed 2027 farm-to-market roads, and infrastructure projects worth P8.836 billion were removed. Lacson said the transcript, livestreaming, and participation of watchdog groups are meant to give the public a clearer view of how budget items are amended and realigned. He added that transparency measures introduced for the 2026 budget will be expanded for the 2027 spending plan.

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Expanding Public Scrutiny on Budget Amendments

These include naming senators who propose amendments and making the proceedings available on the Senate website. The senator said the bicameral talks should be open to public scrutiny because the budget bill is the only measure whose conference proceedings lack a transcript. Lacson said the public should be able to trace who initiates amendments and who pushes for realignments in the budget. He also urged budget advocacy groups to go beyond vigilance and publicly call out questionable insertions through shaming.

The Senate and the House of Representatives must reconcile their differing versions of the budget bill in the bicameral conference committee. Ejercito's confirmation means the public can watch the deliberations in real time through livestreaming. Lacson's concerns over geotagging errors highlight the need for accurate project coordinates in the budget. He said geotagging makes it easier to locate and inspect projects and to verify whether they were actually completed.

The senator also wants the Department of Public Works and Highways to require program of works, feasibility studies, and geotagging for project funding. He said the Unified Account Code Structure should be applied throughout the process for smooth tracking of project implementation. The proposed 2027 national budget stands at P7.2 trillion, and the Senate is currently reviewing the spending plan.

Infrastructure projects worth P8.836 billion were removed, and the Department of Agriculture admitted submitting wrong coordinates for eight proposed farm-to-market roads. Lacson said the Supreme Court ruling on past budgets is timely as the Senate reviews the 2027 spending plan. The senator's push for transcripts, livestreaming, and watchdog participation is part of the Senate's expanded budget transparency efforts this year.