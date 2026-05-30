Lacson opposes 'fastbreak' push on Senate Rules debate

Senator Ping Lacson on Friday expressed opposition to the Senate majority's push to 'fastbreak' the process of debating proposed changes to the Senate Rules, including those on remote participation.

Senator Ping Lacson on Friday expressed opposition to the Senate majority's push to 'fastbreak' the process of debating proposed changes to the Senate Rules , including those on remote participation .

Lacson issued the remark in response to Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, who raised the issue in a social media livestream on Friday, asking whether it is improper to discuss changes to the chamber's rules. Lacson said nothing is wrong with debating any motion, resolution, or measure, but what is wrong is ignoring our own rules and parliamentary procedures by cutting short the debates and railroading the adoption of a motion already referred to the Committee on Rules.

Lacson, who was part of the minority bloc's walkout on May 26, said the majority attempted to force the issue by moving to tackle and vote on the motion in plenary. He said this ran contrary to Senate rules and the chamber's committee system, citing Section 24, which provides that committees shall discuss, decide, and submit reports on matters referred to them.

Lacson also said Section 136 of the Senate Rules does not apply due to the prior referral to the committee. The minority senators on Tuesday blocked a vote on a motion to tackle in plenary a proposed amendment allowing remote participation in Senate sessions after Senate Minority Leader Vicente 'Tito' Sotto III later moved for a quorum call and the adjournment of the session after minority members left the floor.

With no quorum following the walkout, Senate President Cayetano said the majority would not object to the motion to adjourn but placed on record that the minority members had 'scampered.

' Lacson suggests that if detained senators are to attend the impeachment trial, it would be better to ask the courts to allow them to do so. This way, the rights of senators would be protected and the Senate would be able to function properly without compromising its rules and procedures





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Senator Ping Lacson Senate Rules Remote Participation Alan Peter Cayetano Vicente 'Tito' Sotto III

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