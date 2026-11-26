Senator Panfilo Lacson urges Congress to restore P8.1 billion in Department of Transportation foreign-assisted project funding to avoid penalty costs and support economic growth.

Senator Panfilo Lacson has formally demanded the immediate restoration of P8.1 billion in funding for foreign-assisted projects under the Department of Transportation budget for 2027. During his interpellation of the department's budget proposal on Thursday, the senator emphasized the critical need to prioritize growth-oriented infrastructure investments over discretionary political assistance, often referred to as "ayudas." Lacson highlighted that specific, high-impact projects under the DoTr suffered severe cuts in the current budget bill, which he argued would lead to significant financial penalties for the government if left unresolved.

Specific Projects Suffering Major Funding Cuts

The senator identified two major infrastructure initiatives that experienced substantial reductions in their allocated budgets. The Davao Public Transport Modernization Program, a key initiative for urban mobility in Mindanao, lost P5.1 billion from its proposed funding. Additionally, the New Cebu International Container Port, a strategic trade hub in Visayas, faced a budget cut of P3 billion. Lacson stressed that these are not minor line items but are essential components of the national transportation network that require sustained financial commitment to proceed effectively.

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Lacson reiterated his long-standing position on fiscal responsibility and infrastructure development during the session. He stated, "I hate to sound like a broken record but these are the growth-oriented investments that we must prioritize instead of ayudas." This comment underscored his view that the legislative body must focus on capital projects that generate long-term economic value rather than short-term political favors. The senator argued that the current funding trajectory undermines the country's development goals and places undue burden on the state treasury.

Historical Context of Budget Reductions Since 2024

Lacson provided a detailed statistical analysis of how Congress has systematically reduced transportation funding compared to the Executive branch's proposals over the past three fiscal years. He noted that in 2024, the Executive branch proposed a massive P213.7 billion budget for the DoTr. However, Congress enacted only P41.2 billion, which represented just 19 percent of the proposed amount. This drastic reduction set a concerning precedent for subsequent budget negotiations and limited the department's ability to execute planned projects.

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The trend of budget cuts continued into the following years, though with varying degrees of reduction. For the 2025 fiscal year, the Executive proposed P180.9 billion, which was reduced to P89.8 billion by Congress, representing 50 percent of the original request. Similarly, for 2026, the proposed P197.3 billion was trimmed to P137.8 billion, achieving a 70 percent restoration of the requested funds. Lacson used these figures to illustrate a pattern of legislative underfunding that has hindered the department's operational capacity and project continuity.

2027 Budget Dynamics and Senate Restorative Actions

For the upcoming 2027 fiscal year, the Executive branch proposed a robust budget of P299.5 billion for the Department of Transportation. The House of Representatives passed a version of the budget that reduced this allocation to P259.1 billion, which is 86 percent of the proposed amount. However, the Senate moved to largely restore the funding, bringing the allocation up to P294.6 billion, or 98 percent of the original request. This near-complete restoration reflects the Senate's commitment to ensuring that critical infrastructure projects receive adequate financial support.

Lacson specifically pointed to the Davao Public Transport Modernization Program as a case study in how funding delays can lead to increased costs for the government. The seven-year project, which commenced in 2023, is scheduled to have its loan close in June 2030. The House version of the budget bill had cut its funding for 2027 by P5.1 billion, creating a potential gap that could jeopardize the project's timeline. Lacson warned that delaying the start or continuation of such projects without securing the necessary funds would result in financial repercussions for the state.

Penalty Risks and Stakeholder Commitments to Infrastructure

The senator warned that if the Davao project does not secure the necessary funding to proceed in 2027, the government would face definite penalties. These penalties could arise from contractual obligations with foreign lenders or international financial institutions that back these foreign-assisted projects. Lacson noted that the Senate has the power to restore the P5.1 billion allocation, but this action requires the imprimatur of Finance Committee Chairman Ramon Bong Revilla, who replaced the previous chairman in the context of the budget deliberations. He emphasized that any source of funds available would be directed toward these high-impact infrastructure projects.

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Committee Chair Ejercito, responding to Lacson's concerns, affirmed the committee's support for infrastructure development. He stated, "Yes, anything for infrastructure. If we have a source (of funds) I would also want to restore... These are projects that will have economic impact." This commitment suggests that the Senate Finance Committee is willing to allocate resources to ensure that critical transportation projects are not stalled by budgetary constraints. The interplay between the Senate's restorative efforts and the House's reductions highlights the complex dynamics of national budget approval.

The restoration of these funds is crucial for maintaining the momentum of major transportation projects across the Philippines. The Davao and Cebu projects are not isolated incidents but represent broader challenges in aligning legislative appropriations with executive development plans. Lacson's intervention serves as a reminder that consistent and adequate funding is essential for the successful completion of foreign-assisted projects. Failure to meet these financial commitments could damage the country's credibility with international partners and increase the overall cost of infrastructure development.

As the budget deliberations continue, the focus remains on balancing fiscal discipline with the urgent need for infrastructure expansion. The restoration of the P8.1 billion represents a significant step toward aligning the 2027 budget with the government's growth objectives. Stakeholders in the transportation sector are watching closely to see if these promises are translated into enacted law. The outcome of these negotiations will determine the pace and scale of infrastructure development in the coming years, impacting economic growth and public mobility nationwide.