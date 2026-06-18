Lacson Claims Cayetano's 28-Day Senate Leadership Cost P700 Million and Resulted in Chaos

Senator Panfilo Lacson criticized former Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, stating that the Senate spent 700 million pesos with no output but chaos during his 28-day leadership. Lacson pointed to incidents including gunfire at the Senate, the escape of a senator under protective custody, and unauthorized committee hearings as evidence of mismanagement.

MANILA, Philippines - Senator Panfilo Lacson launched a sharp critique of former Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano , asserting that the Senate's operations during Cayetano's one-month leadership incurred an estimated cost of 700 million Philippine pesos while yielding no substantive output besides chaos.

Lacson specified that the 28 session days under Cayetano's tenure from May 11 to June 17 were marked by disorder and inefficiency. He highlighted specific incidents: gunfire within the Senate premises involving then Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca, and the escape of Senator Ronald Dela Rosa while under Senate protective custody on May 14. Dela Rosa's pivotal vote had been instrumental in ousting Senate President Vicente Sotto III and installing Cayetano.

Lacson enumerated further failures: session boycotts, a failed destabilization attempt, and unauthorized committee hearings. A notable example was the June 4 public hearing by the Blue Ribbon subcommittee led by Senator Rodante Marcoleta on a flood control fund scandal. This inquiry lacked authorization; no Blue Ribbon Committee secretariat officers were present to record testimonies from 18 resource persons, former aides of resigned Representative Zaldy Co, who alleged delivery of tainted money in suitcases to politicians.

Lacson condemned this as a waste of taxpayers' money, emphasizing the lack of productive governance during that period





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Panfilo Lacson Alan Peter Cayetano Senate Leadership P700 Million Cost Chaos In Senate Gunfire Incident Ronald Dela Rosa Escape Unauthorized Committee Hearing Blue Ribbon Subcommittee Rodante Marcoleta Flood Control Fund Scandal Taxpayer Money Waste Philippine Politics

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