Lacson: Cayetano should have filed petition earlier

Senator Panfilo Lacson has expressed his opinion on the recent petition filed by former Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies to the Supreme Court.

Senator Panfilo Lacson has expressed his opinion on the recent petition filed by former Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies to the Supreme Court .

Lacson believes that Cayetano should have filed the petition much earlier, giving the high tribunal sufficient time to study and rule on the issue. The senator also warned the majority bloc led by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian to be prepared for any dirty tricks that Cayetano may play during the special session of the Senate on Wednesday. The special session was called by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to tackle pending priority measures and the Commission on Appointments.

Lacson stated that Cayetano's decision to file the petition at the last minute was a surprise, and he questioned whether Cayetano was trying to create a scene by invoking the pending action by the Supreme Court on his petition. Lacson also pointed out that the special session was intended to tackle important issues such as the confirmation of Armed Forces of the Philippines officers and Department of Foreign Affairs officials, as well as the formal election of Senate President Pro Tempore and acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian.

The senator's statement has raised concerns about the potential for a scene to unfold during the special session, and whether Cayetano's actions will disrupt the proceedings. The outcome of the special session and the potential impact of Cayetano's actions on the Senate's operations remain to be seen. The situation is being closely watched by observers and lawmakers alike, who are eager to see how the events will unfold.

The Manila Times will provide updates on this developing story as more information becomes available





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Senator Panfilo Lacson Alan Peter Cayetano Supreme Court Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian

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