Lacson Accuses Marcoleta of Ego-Driven Delay in CA Confirmations

During a Commission on Appointments hearing, Senator Panfilo Lacson clashed with Senator Rodante Marcoleta over the confirmation of military and foreign service officers, accusing Marcoleta of stalling proceedings for personal ego rather than substantive reasons.

The Philippine Senate 's Commission on Appointments (CA) faced procedural conflicts during a hearing to confirm five senior military officials and 85 foreign service officers. Senator Panfilo Lacson criticized fellow Senator Rodante Marcoleta for what he described as ego-driven actions that delayed the process.

Lacson argued that the affected officers should not be penalized for a delay caused by internal Senate leadership disputes, noting that the special session was a continuation of the regular session and not a new one. Marcoleta had contended that the military officers were ineligible for confirmation because they were within a one-year ban before retirement. Lacson further expressed frustration over Marcoleta's insistence on a personal admission and referenced Marcoleta's having already eaten lunch while others remained hungry.

Lacson also addressed concerns that Marcoleta might invoke Section 20 of CA rules to unilaterally block confirmations, but noted that such a move would be invalid on the final day of the session





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Philippine Senate Commission On Appointments Panfilo Lacson Rodante Marcoleta Military Promotions Confirmation Delays Section 20 Senate Procedure

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