Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Cooper Flagg added 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks used a late 11-0 run to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Saturday night.

Dallas, Texas - Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 25 points and Cooper Flagg finished with 22 points, a game-high eight assists and six rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks used a late 11-0 run to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks trailed 91-88 after the Clippers' Kris Dunn hit a 3-pointer with 5:12 to play, but Dallas responded with an 11-0 burst aided by two Los Angeles turnovers. Zaccharie Risacher contributed two dunks and a steal during the run, while Irving hit a 3-pointer. Flagg assisted a short jumper by Daniel Gafford to start the decisive stretch, then Max Christie turned a steal into a layup. Risacher's steals and dunks around Irving's 3-pointer made it 102-88 with 3:09 remaining.

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Mavericks Improve Record With Home Win

Walter Clayton Jr. added 16 points off the bench and Christie finished with 13 for Dallas, which improved to 9-7. Risacher scored 11. Gafford had 10 points and a team-high 10 rebounds as the Mavericks won their second straight at home following an 0-3 trip. Brook Lopez led the Clippers with 21 points, scoring 17 in the second half.

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Rui Hachimura had 19 points, eight rebounds and made four of five 3-pointers. Darius Garland also reached double figures with 16 points for Los Angeles. The Clippers, who entered last in the NBA in rebounding at 39 per game, outrebounded Dallas 54-52 but were outscored 20-19 in second-chance points. Los Angeles outscored the hosts 45-39 from beyond the arc but committed 16 turnovers, which Dallas converted into 22 points.

The Mavericks turned the ball over just nine times, leading to 13 points. Seeking to snap a two-game losing streak, the Clippers led for much of the first half and went up by as many as nine when Keaton Wagler hit two free throws with 9:49 left in the second quarter. But Dallas closed the half on a 28-11 run, starting with a 13-0 burst that featured dunks by Flagg and Christie.

Dallas Clamps Down on Clippers Turnovers

Christie's second 3-pointer of the spurt with 11.8 seconds before halftime gave the Mavericks a 52-44 lead at the break. Dallas saw its 52-44 halftime advantage dissolve into a 63-60 deficit after a Hachimura layup at the 6:13 mark of the third period. The game remained close until the Mavericks' late burst. Irving opened shooting 1 of 7 from the floor but scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Flagg went 7 of 13 at the foul line, the first time last season's NBA Rookie of the Year - an 84.2% free-throw shooter - has missed six in his brief career. Clayton and Christie combined to go 5 of 7 from behind the arc. The Mavericks played their first game this season without starting forward P.J. Washington Jr., who sat out with an illness.

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The Clippers have dropped three straight overall and are 0-7 on the road this season. Up next, the Clippers visit Houston on Monday. The Mavericks are at Utah on Sunday night to begin a three-game trip.