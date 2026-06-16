Kyiv's Dormition Cathedral to take 2 years to repair after Russian attack

The director of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra complex, Maksym Ostapenko, estimated that the restoration and renovation work could take around two years, with the damage preliminarily valued at around 500 million hryvnias ($11 million).

It could take around two years to repair Kyiv's Dormition Cathedral and its surrounding monastery complex after they were damaged in a Russian attack, its director said Tuesday.

A Russian barrage of missiles and drones on Monday morning killed at least 11 people across Ukraine and sparked a fire at the Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv, one of the most important Orthodox monasteries. The director of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra complex, Maksym Ostapenko, estimated that the restoration and renovation work could take around two years, with the damage preliminarily valued at around 500 million hryvnias ($11 million).

The cathedral, set alight in the overnight attacks, was almost completely destroyed during World War II and rebuilt only in the 1990s. The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, an 11th-century monastery with emblematic golden domes, is venerated by both the Russian and Ukrainian wings of the Orthodox Church as one of their most important spiritual centres. Ukraine said it was hit by Russian drones -- something rejected by Moscow, which said it was struck by a misfiring US-made Patriot air-defence missile.

Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna described the Russian strikes as 'one of the largest attacks on Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian cultural heritage' of the four-year invasion, with 13 monuments and sites hit across the country. The director of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra complex said his team were working to reopen the site to visitors as soon as possible, with the goal of continuing to live and thrive despite the damage.

Workers were already setting up a new roof to protect the building and its collection of icons, with the cathedral's collection of icons being a significant part of its cultural and historical value





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