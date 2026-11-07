Kristaps Porzingis Steps Away from Warriors to Focus on Health

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis announced Friday he is stepping away from basketball to focus on his health, saying his body did not respond as hoped during preparation. The team is withholding his salary while he remains away.

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis said Friday he is stepping away from basketball due to health issues, announcing that his body did not respond as expected as he prepared for the season.

The 7-foot-2 (2.18m) Latvian has not played this season for the Warriors. He told the team he would not report just before pre-season workouts began and has spent most of the past several weeks away from the team. In a statement posted on social media, Porzingis said: This season I was really looking forward to running it with this group, but as I ramped up, my body didn't respond the way I anticipated.

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I'm doing good, but I know what it takes, and I'm not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect from myself. At this point, I've made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love. The 31-year-old did not characterize the decision as a retirement. He also did not mention postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) when discussing why he is stepping away.

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Pots Diagnosis And Contract Details

Porzingis said in 2025 that he was diagnosed with POTS, a neurological disease and nervous system disorder that can affect heart rate and blood flow. It is unclear whether the condition is related to his latest health struggles. Porzingis re-signed with Golden State on a two-year, 40 million dollar contract in June after joining the Warriors in a February trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks traded him to Golden State this past February, and he played 15 games for the Warriors last season. Golden State is withholding payments on Porzingis' 20 million dollar salary this season, ESPN reported Wednesday. Neither Porzingis nor the players' union plans to challenge the decision, according to the report. The Warriors reportedly do not intend to void his contract and can still use his salary in a trade before the February deadline.

Only 3 million dollars of Porzingis' 20 million dollar salary for next season is guaranteed, potentially giving Golden State additional flexibility in a deal. In his statement, Porzingis wrote: In this situation, I want to show the utmost respect for the Golden State Warriors and work with them to find a solution that makes sense. Porzingis has been in contact with Warriors medical personnel. The team has started the NBA season 6-3 and is on a six-game win streak.

Career Stats And Injury History

The 7-foot-2 veteran appeared in 32 games last season between Atlanta and Golden State, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks. For his career, Porzingis has averaged 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocked shots over 10 seasons and 533 career games with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors.

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A 2018 All-Star who helped the Boston Celtics win the 2024 NBA championship, Porzingis began his NBA career with New York in 2015. He has battled injuries and recurring health problems throughout his 11-year NBA career.